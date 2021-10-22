DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: GFJ ESG Acquisition I SE (SPAC) / Total Voting Rights Announcement

GFJ ESG Acquisition I SE (SPAC): Disclosure of the total number of voting rights and capital, in accordance with the Law and Grand-ducal Regulation of 11 January 2008 on transparency requirements for



22.10.2021 / 21:45

ANNEX B Form to be used for the disclosure of the total number of voting rights and capital, in accordance with the Law and Grand-ducal Regulation of 11 January 2008 on transparency requirements for issuers 1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting

rights are attachedi (including the issuer reference number allocated by the CSSF) GFJ ESG Acquisition I SE 2. Identity of the notifier (if another person makes the notification on behalf of the issuer) 3. Total number of shares composing the share capital of the notifying issuer 18.750.000 4. Total number of voting rights attached to the shares composing the share capital of the notifying issuer, including the suspended voting rightsii 18.750.000 5. Total number of voting rights, excluding suspended voting rights (exercisable voting rights) (optional) 6. Origin of the changeiii First admission to trading of Class A shares on the regulated market (regulierter Markt) of t 7. Date when the change occurred 18/10/2021 8. In the previous notification (optional) - the total number of shares was of - the total number of voting rights was of

- the total number of exercisable voting rights was of i Either the full name of the legal entity or another method for identifying the issuer or underlying issuer, provided it is reliable and accurate. ii For further details on the total number of voting rights, please refer to point 1(b) of Circular CSSF 08/349. iii As, for example, a capital increase or reduction.

