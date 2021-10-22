New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - October 22, 2021) - Author and luxury real estate mogul Austin Bergman has announced the forthcoming release of his memoir, YOU: The Real State of Life, a raw glimpse into the journey of someone who went from hiding in mundanity to discovering joy as a person remade anew. Bergman hopes that his story will inspire others to cast off their self-imposed limitations and choose the freedom of living authentically.





Book cover of YOU: The Real State of Life





YOU chronicles Bergman's seemingly idyllic white-picket life. He had a beautiful wife, children, and a successful company. But after seventeen years, he finally acted on something that he'd known all along: Austin Bergman is gay. As he grew older, he realized that he couldn't go on sentencing himself to "a jail cell of life," a toxic cycle that included verbal, physical, and substance abuse. Instead, he ripped off the bandage and made the difficult decision to put himself first and seek joy in emerging from the trials of the past as the person he'd secretly been all along.

Bergman's story will appeal to fans of true stories that are told in the author's signature style. At times both poignant and heart-wrenching, YOU is an unfiltered look at the unique horror of living unseen, unvalidated, and erased-especially by yourself.

Bergman's work is an uplifting read that will resonate with anyone who has ever battled against personal demons. From the LGBTQIA+ community to those who feel trapped in stagnating careers, YOU perfectly captures the stifling fear of living in a false reality that no one outside can see. YOU gives the audience permission to acknowledge that there's more to happiness than wealth, family, or the trappings of a so-called ordinary life.

When asked to comment on his work, Bergman simply stated, "Once you pull the mask off and find YOU, your possibilities are endless." In a time when so many people feel lost in the shuffle of the modern world, YOU contains the wisdom of someone who has already traveled long roads to find his way back to himself.

YOU: The Real State of Life is available for purchase on Amazon, TheRealStateOfLife.com and wherever books are sold.

Austin Bergman is an author, luxury real estate mogul, and realist with a passion for helping others create meaningful change in their own lives. Visit him online at TheRealStateOfLife.com. After spending nearly two decades unhappily married to a woman and miserably gay, Bergman set out to inspire those around him with his story of self-acceptance. Austin's mantra is simple-YOU have one life, so just BE YOU! Bergman resides in sunny South Florida with his best friend and partner. He is also a licensed pilot and father of two beautiful daughters. When he isn't serving his global clientele, he is speaking around the country on the power of being YOU.

Media contact:

Lisa Quinn

eBook or Print

lisa.quinn[at]ebookorprint[.]com