The Company has released the results of its annual general meeting held on October 20, 2021, with all items approved.

Eat Well Group (CSE:EWG) (OTC:EWGFF) (FRA:6BC0), (the "Company" or "Eat Well Group") has released the results of its annual general meeting ("AGM") held on October 20, 2021. The Company further announces the appointment of Mathew Fish and Desmond Balakrishnan to the Board of Directors of Eat Well.

Marc Aneed, President of Eat Well, stated: "On behalf of the board of directors we would like to thank our shareholders for their continued support, and we are pleased to welcome both Matthew Fish and Desmond Balakrishnan as independent directors to the Eat Well Board."

AGM Results

The Company's shareholders voted in favour of all items of business brought forward at the AGM, being:

Setting the number of directors for the ensuing year at six persons.

Electing Marc Aneed, Nick Demare, Daniel Brody, Nick Grafton and Desmond Balakrishnan and Matthew Fish (new) as directors of the Company.

Re-appointing Davidson Co as the Company's auditors for the ensuing year.

Approving the Company's amended and restated Restricted Share Unit and Stock Option Plan.

New Directors

Desmond Balakrishnan

Mr. Balakrishnan is an experienced capital markets and securities lawyer with extensive experience advising clients in the food, beverage, agribusiness, gaming, entertainment, and hospitality sectors. He is one of the leading lawyers in Canada in gaming law and is recognized in numerous legal directories for his work in these industries, most recently legal counsel for Great Canadian Gaming. With a broad scope of expertise, Mr. Balakrishnan advises on private equity investments, public offerings, mergers and acquisitions, and listed company maintenance. He also acts as counsel on new issues and listings on all Canadian stock exchanges and inter-listings with several international exchanges. He is the national leader of McMillan's gaming group.

Matthew Fish

Mr. Fish is a practicing securities lawyer focused on technology and resource issuers. He has extensive experience with respect to public companies, capital markets and other facets fundamental to issuers in emerging sectors. After beginning his legal career as lawyer working at prominent Toronto law firms, he spent 2 years in-house with a Canadian issuer traded on the CSE. In 2018, Mr. Fish started his law firm, focused on advising public companies on corporate and securities law matters including regulatory compliance, stock exchange listings and risk management. Mr. Fish has acted as officer and director of other publicly and privately held companies and was called to the Ontario Bar in 2012.

David Doherty and Marc Cernovitch did not seek re-election at the Annual General Meeting. The Company would like to thank Mr. Doherty and Mr. Cernovitch for their services.

ABOUT EAT WELL GROUP

Eat Well Group is a publicly-traded investment Company primarily focused on high-growth companies in the agribusiness, food tech, plant-based and ESG (environmental, social and governance) sectors. Eat Well Group's management team has an extensive record of sourcing, financing and building successful companies across a broad range of industries and maintains a current investment mandate on the health/wellness industry. The team has financed and invested in early-stage venture companies for greater than 25 years, resulting in unparalleled access to deal flow and the ability to construct a portfolio of opportunistic investments intended to generate superior risk-adjusted returns.

