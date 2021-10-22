Anzeige
22.10.2021 | 23:04
Henniges Automotive exits its operations in Germany

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Oct. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Henniges Automotive GmbH and Co. KG filed for insolvency in the German courts today for its manufacturing plant and technical center. The facilities are located in the greater area of Rehburg, Germany.

The global pandemic and the semiconductor chip crisis have significantly contributed to declining sales and the additional escalation of raw material costs has contributed to the company's inability to continue operations at these locations.

The German court appointed Dr. jur. Rainer Eckert of the law office Eckert Rechtsanwälte as the preliminary insolvency administrator.

Henniges Automotive is a global supplier of sealing and anti-vibration systems and maintains operations in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The remaining Henniges Automotive operations are not affected by the insolvency and will continue normal operations.

About Henniges Automotive
Henniges provides automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with sealing systems for doors, windows, trunks, lift gates, sunroofs and hoods. The company also supplies the automotive market with anti-vibration components and encapsulated glass systems. Henniges sells to all major Automotive OEM customers and operates facilities in North America, South America, Europe and Asia. The company has 8,700 employees worldwide. For more information, please visit http://www.hennigesautomotive.com/.

Media Contact:
Jennifer VanHorn
Henniges Automotive
Jennifer.vanhorn@hennigesautomotive.com

