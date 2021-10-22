No Filler Anime Is Helping Fans of the Genre Skip Boring Episodes

The platform features filler guides for various popular shows, including Naruto, Black Clover, One Piece, and more. These can help anime watches skip boring and pointless episodes.

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 22, 2021 / If you have so much as a passing interest in Japanese animation, there is a good chance you have heard of filler episodes. These are episodes of a serialized show that weren't part of the original manga and exist purely to fill space before the anime can get back to the actual story. Many anime watches prefer to skip these filler episodes, and No Filler Anime is here to help them do just that.

The NoFillerAnime website - https://www.nofilleranime.com/ - is filled with detailed breakdowns of the episode lists of various animes. These go over the total runtime of a series, how much of it is filler, and which episodes of the series are actually canon. "Canon" in this context means that the episode in question is adapting a portion of the original Japanese comic - aka "manga" - upon which the anime is based, rather than telling a different story.

Filler episodes aren't necessarily bad. There are some popular series out there with great filler episodes and filler arcs. But because filler content wasn't part of the original story, it by definition can't affect the overall story of the series. The most filler episodes can do is expand upon the world and characterization while telling a self-contained story.

To make matters worse, filler episodes are often made due to necessity, rather than as a creative choice made by the team behind the animation project. Filler episodes can serve to put the story on hold while the showrunners wait for more chapters of the original manga to come out, or they are designed to be cheap in order to reduce animation costs during an anime season. And while modern seasonal anime shows often have little to no filler, they are still very common on series that are released in weekly episodes or were released weekly up to their completion.

One example of this is the site's breakdown of the anime Naruto Shippuden, where they go on to explain that "the Naruto Shippuden anime series aired for a decade from 2007 (following the conclusion of the Naruto) to 2017 with a total of 500 episodes. With 214 anime-only episodes during the series run, Naruto Shippuden is 43% filler."

This doesn't mean that 43% of episodes are bad. But it does mean that almost half the show can be skipped without affecting one's understanding of the main story. And for anyone looking to skip all of that filler, the No Filler Anime website features a comprehensive table that marks every single episode as "filler", "mostly filler", "mostly canon", or "canon". Episodes marked as "filler" or "mostly filler" are generally safe to skip.

No Filler Anime has also made filler guides for One Piece, Black Clover, Fairy Tail, Dragon Ball Z, One Punch Man, and many more animes, ranging from old classics to modern staples. All guides are available for free on their official website, nofilleranime.com.

