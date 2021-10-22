Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 22, 2021) - Batero Gold Corp. (TSXV: BAT) (FSE: 68B) (OTC Pink: BELDF) ("Batero," "The Company") is pleased to give an update of La Cumbre Project, which is part of the Batero-Quinchia project (the "Project") 100% owned by the Company and located in the department of Risaralda, Colombia

Quinchia Mineral has been finalizing all studies required by the national environmental authority -ANLA- (National Ambiental License Authority) to acquire the environmental license.

SRK CONSULTING - PERU SA completed and delivered, to the Company's satisfaction, the engineering studies for the deposits of low-grade and sulphide stockpile located at Matecaña, as well as stockpile of oxide-transition material, leaching pad, processing plant, agglomeration plant and waste dump located in La Perla area.

Engineering studies for Deposits of organic and inert material, located at north of pit, was performed by R&DC-COLOMBIA, which developed Pit's Geotechnical stability and seismic risk studies as well.

The firms HLC - PERU and RBL - FRANCE are in the final review of the designs for the overland conveyor belt with energy regeneration.

At the facilities of the ANTIOQUIA GOLD - COLOMBIA subsidiary, leaching tests over agglomerated material were carried out on a 5m high column of oxide, transitional and primary materials, and obtained recoveries of up to 95% in the oxide and transitional material for 15 days of leaching.

Acid drainage tests of the pit material were carried out and completed at the SGS - PERU Laboratory.

The study of Operational Work Plan (PTO - Plan de Trabajo y Obras), which covers the area of the Project footprint, is 95% complete, and is being carried out with the Colombian consulting firm COAL SUPPORT.

INTERLEVEL CONSULTING - COLOMBIA prepared a document related to the exploration work and validation of mineral resources of the project., The document is a requirement, established by Colombian regulations, for the validation of the PTO.

HIDRASESORES S. A. S - COLOMBIA delivered engineering and design studies for water treatment plants, potable, domestic, residual and non-domestic wastewater, as well as other hydraulic work from the intake to the discharge.

The STOCKHOLM company - PERU designed the treatment plant for the water resulting from the beneficiation process and the waste deposit.

Together with the Colombian firm, Servicios Geográficos y Ambientales - SAG, the environmental zoning and identification of impacts to be generated by the Project was carried out, as well as the biotic, abiotic, and archaeological characterization of the Project footprint. These are components of the Environmental Impact Study -EIA.

The prior consultation with the Embera-Chami indigenous partiality, located in the Project's area of influence, continues to advance, with the identification of impacts and an environmental management plan or actions to be implemented to mitigate, correct, or compensate for the impacts. This activity is developed in conjunction with the contractor company SAG and the Ministry of the Interior, which is the guarantor of the due process and traceability of this procedure.

Minera Quinchía continues to implement and streamline its relationship strategy with all stakeholders located in the project's area of influence through the timely and truthful dissemination of all project advances and respect for the communities based on the legitimacy and formalization of the acquired commitments.

According to the new project scope, the location of infrastructure areas and the project footprint, the company has acquired 67 surficial properties to date, covering a total area of 250.51 Ha .

The firm LINAMEC-Americas Consulting SAC - PERU was hired to update the mineral resources and the Preliminary Economic Assessment.

