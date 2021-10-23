Hong Kong, China--(Newsfile Corp. - October 22, 2021) - IPFS Harbor has initiated the new brand updating to Storange Cloud. It is reported that the brand upgrade includes three main sectors:

Corporate imagination

Hardware & software strength

Corporate strategy

Storange Cloud launched IPFS storage product --'harbor lease'. Besides that, it will also release the new business part, which aims to storage architecture establishment.

Storange Cloud

In addition to the globalization of business layout, Storange Cloud has also made significant progress in software & hardware; excellent hardware configuration and the stable network to ensure the operation safely and storage security. At present, their storage power distribution has been among the top in the world.

Storange Cloud has actively participated in the distributed storage ecosystem establishment since 2019. They have gone through the first and second mainnet test and space race, and won a rank of 23 in the world. At the same time, it maintains long-term close collaboration with the official Protocol Labs, has frequently contributed code, and repaired vulnerabilities to Filecoin Lotus.

IPFS decentralized storage industry and the data cloud storage industry have grown into a giant market; it will replace the traditional data storage production. Storange Cloud will catch the point and follow the generation's needs to provide more convenient storage services.

Wendy Wan, CEO of Storange Cloud, said: "Thanks to all our members' effort so we have achieved such an excellent result and after the brand upgrade, Storange Cloud will look at the world, and the main business will cover Russia, Turkey, Japan, the United Kingdom, France, the Netherlands, South Korea etc. We will continue explore IPFS decentralized storage industry and data cloud storage production will be launched soon."

