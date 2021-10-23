SurfCT, the #1 Dental Information Technology Company, Hosted an NFL VIP Event at the Wynn Field Club at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 23, 2021 / Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas is home to the National Football League team Las Vegas Raiders. Inside the 1.9 billion dollar stadium, there is the Wynn Field Club , which offers a special nightlife experience to visitors of the stadium during NFL games. A first of its kind anywhere in the world.

This past Sunday, the Las Vegas Raiders faced the Chicago Bears, providing the backdrop for a special VIP SurfCT NFL event at the Wynn Field Club at Allegiant Stadium. SurfCT is the number one dental information technology company where Everything is Connected.

SurfCT invited some of the dental and healthcare community's VIPs to this event, where people had the experience to connect with industry titans while watching a Sunday NFL game. Some of the attendees included Mr. Paul Vigario CEO and Founder SurfCT.com, Dr. Bruce Baird, Dr. PeyRay, Dr. Chase Larsen, Dr. Megan Shelton, Dr. Anthony Pallotto, Dr. Roshan Parikh, Mr. George Foreman, Mr. George Lopez and other famous stars, top doctors and executives.

"Dentists and healthcare industry leaders look for ways to innovate, but we have been innovating since 2003. And that's over two decades of experience in dental technology, dental office design, dental systems and innovation where everything is connected. We help doctors connect their vision, design, technology and treatment philosophies with their brand. It's a powerful level of services offered that empowers the doctors we work with" SurfCT CEO and Founder, Mr. Vigario explains.

SurfCT is an award-winning and internationally recognized company. They are a dental information technology company that helps doctors connect and automate everything in their private practice.

"Our ability to automate a practice and create a true digital workflow makes us the technology company of choice for dentists, oral surgeons, orthodontists, plastic surgeons, and even medspas who seek us when they speak to a dentist friend who has shared what SurfCT has done for them. Our growth has been from happy doctors who have experienced the results of practice automation, true digital workflow, the optimal patient experience, and practice growth by leveraging SurfCT knowledge and experience," Mr. Vigario shares.

The team at SurfCT loves what they do and always works to make our clients number one. That mix of experience, knowledge and execution is crucial. SurfCT is always growing their brand by taking care of their dentists, doctors and clients. SurfCT is client-centric and is dedicated to building systems to help their clients achieve their dreams.

"There is no comparison with what we do. We build systems for doctors, for the way they want to practice. We change their lives with practice automation and help doctors achieve their dreams. There really is no competition for SurfCT and for the clients whom we serve" Mr. Vigario says. "Most private practices before they meet us run like a local coffee shop. With our systems, we turn them into Starbucks. Does Starbucks compete with the local coffee shop owner?"

Do not miss your chance to learn more about SurfCT and meet other industry titans of the dental community at future NFL games. Find out more here .

