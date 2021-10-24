Blender Bites Limited: Blender Bites Reaches Significant Milestone and Enters the First US Stores of One of the World's Largest US Warehouse Club Store Distribution Channel

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 23, 2021 / Blender Bites Ltd. (the "Company", "Blender" or "Blender Bites"), (CSE:BITE, FWB:JL4, WKN:A3C3Y2), a Canadian company that develops and markets premium frozen organic and plant-based pre-portioned smoothie products, is pleased to announce that it has broken ground in the US Club Store market, with its Power Berry smoothie pucks soon to be available in a US division of a large club store.

At the beginning of October, the Company successfully launched one of its superfood smoothie variety packs at a Canadian division club store chain. Concurrently, the company has been actively engaged in securing warehouse club store distribution in the United States and is happy to announce that it has successfully secured distribution for its organic smoothie pucks in the Southwestern United States.

The Company's mission is to provide consumers with an organic, highly nutritious, and convenient smoothie solution. Each puck a blend of organic fruits, greens, and functional ingredients. Blender Bites is certified Organic, non-GMO, gluten free and contains no added sugar.

Blender Bites is a market innovator pioneering the "functional easy smoothie" category in retail grocery stores. The distribution of its smoothie pucks in the US warehouse club channel represents a monumental step forward for the Company. In the U.S., the market for smoothies was valued at US$12.1 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach US$17 billion by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 10.1%.1

"We are thrilled with the success we are witnessing in the Canadian grocery retail market, and excited to be taking our first steps into the US warehouse club stores," stated Chelsie Hodge, the Company's CEO. "Entering the United States warehouse club market will expose us to a whole new customer base that will benefit from our healthy, convenient and delicious smoothie innovation."

About Blender Bites

Blender Bites is a Canadian company involved in the development and marketing of a line of premium frozen food products with a focus on functionality. Blender Bites was founded in 2016 and was first to market in Western Canada with a pre-portioned "easy smoothie" product that is free of any unnecessary inner plastic packaging. Blender Bites products are organic, vegan, non-GMO, gluten free, dairy free and soy free. They contain no added sugars and are made in Canada. Blender Bites products are distributed nationally across Canada and are currently sold in over 800 stores.

