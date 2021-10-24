Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - October 23, 2021) - Recently, AoLink, a multi-chain wallet platform, announced that it would accept the strategic investment of Madison Holdings. AoLink is a decentralized wallet that supports multiple public chains. At present, it supports public chains such as Heco, BSC, OKEXChain, Ethereum, TRON, Polkadot, Kusama, Kulupu, Aochain, etc., and constructs a perfect DApp ecological support system to provide users with a more stable and safer experience. The inter-blockchain wallet launched by AoLink has helped tens of thousands of users scientifically store digital assets, and supports the interaction and access support of most mainstream blockchain networks in the market. AoLink is currently exploring the research and development path of supporting facilities for high-quality applications, which will help the rapid growth of Web3.0 applications.

"Web3" refers to the expectation of iteration. Technically, a version is a replacement. When the new model comes out, it is upgraded, and the old model is replaced and forgotten.

Governance, personal influence and temperance: Compared with the influence of money, ownership has a greater impact on society. In Web3, an individual is influential in the organization that holds the Web3 pass, which enables him to promote decision-making and further expand DAO.

The essence of blockchain is value network, which is the data chain system of value transmission. Wallet application is often the front-end embodiment of blockchain value, and it is also the destination. It is the infrastructure and important entrance of the whole blockchain era.

In the Web3 era, high-tech wallet application plays an important role. With the rapid increase of blockchain users from millions to tens of millions, the competition of wallet strategic resources will enter a white-hot stage.

