Erste Group: CaixaBank is considering selling its 9.92% stake in Erste Group Bank. Part of this stake (4.5%) is hedged through equity swaps that can be settled in cash or by delivering the underlying shares to the swap counterparties. Caixa is considering a potential divestment of all or part of its 5.42% unhedged stake in EBS. The manner and timing of this potential divestment would depend on a number of factors. CABK is holding discussions with the Erste Foundation in relation to a potential allocation of this 5.42% unhedged stake in EBS to certain pre- identified potential buyers. Spanish CaiXA is also considering to settle the equity swaps underlying 4.5% of its stake by delivering the underlying shares to the equity swaps counterparties.Erste Group: weekly performance: -3.08% ...

