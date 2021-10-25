The Board of DTE ehf. (DTE) (www.dte.ai), a leader in metals intelligence, is pleased to announce the appointment of Clemens Blum to DTE's board of directors.

Clemens Blum, currently a Board Director and a Private Equity Advisor, joins as a Director of the Board of DTE, effective from October 22, 2021. He currently serves as Board Member of the Buhler Group, RAFI GmbH Co. KG and Laird Connectivity. He is also a strategic advisor for Advent International and Oaktree Capital.

Clemens spent over 17 years at Schneider Electric, where he was the Industry Business Unit's EVP between 2010 and 2016. In this role he led a global organization of over 15,000 people researching, defining, developing, manufacturing, selling and supporting industrial automation products, solutions and services.

Clemens holds a degree in Electrical and Electronics Engineering from Furtwangen University, and a Business, Management and Marketing degree from Pforzheim University.

Richard MacKellar, Managing Partner at Chrysalix Ventures and Chairman of the Board of DTE, commented, "I'm delighted to welcome Clemens to the Board. He not only brings an unparalleled level of experience associated to the development and commercialization of process control, software and digital solutions to industrial customers, but also endorses the unique value that DTE brings to the metals market associated with sustainability, safety and operational efficiency."

About DTE

DTE, Unlocking the Future of Metals, is the leading innovator in real-time intelligence from liquid metals, serving customers across the metals production and manufacturing value chain through maximizing value, sustainability, safety, and efficiency for all stakeholders.

Our purpose is advancing human progress with greener, safer, more efficient, and more valuable metals, contributing to the 1.5-degree challenge while driving its digital transformation towards Industry 4.0 with the next generation of IIoT analysis technology. DTE provides tangible financial and environmental business outcomes from the plant floor to the business levels through valuable intelligence and predictive insights from liquid metals.

IREAS, DTE's unique, connected, real-time intelligence from liquid metals solution seamlessly integrates IT and OT, combining chemical composition analysis from molten metals based on liquid-phase laser-induced breakdown spectroscopy (LP-LIBS) with an artificial intelligence-based analytics platform and digital metals intelligence services.

For more information, please visit www.dte.ai.

