Papa John's: New AR 'Tricks' For Papa John's Halloween Campaign

Papa John's goes big on the 'scare' factor with more AR tricks globally this Halloween

MILTON KEYNES, England, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Papa John's is treating its customers to new AR tricks this Halloween with the re-release of its successful Jack campaign, featuring the iconic Jack O'Lantern shaped pizza and eighties horror film parody series.

A new AR Instagram filter used globally at Papa John's for the first time and activated via specially designed box topper flyers brings to life the brand's Halloween character of Jack, who 'possesses' the pizza.

Jack was first let out of Papa John's pizza boxes last year as part of the release of its successful 80's horror parody short film. And for the first time, customers can attack Jack with pots of garlic dipping sauce when he appears via the AR.

The new AR is just one of the elements that give the campaign a fully immersive sense of Halloween treats and trickery:

The blood curdling laugh from Thriller actor and late horror legend Vincent Price makes another posthumous appearance in the Jack film re-release

and late horror legend makes another posthumous appearance in the Jack film re-release An interactive Instagram face filter transforms customers into Jack when they open their mouth to take a bite and become possessed by the pumpkin shaped pizza spectre

transforms customers into Jack when they open their mouth to take a bite and become possessed by the pumpkin shaped pizza spectre YouTube horror film specialists, SKYCORP based in LA , used CGI and special FX to create the short film available to view on YouTube here.

based in LA used CGI and special FX to create the short film available to view on YouTube here. Batman games' legend, Sean Schemmel , voices the film's possessed pizza character, Jack

voices the film's possessed pizza character, Jack British artist, Zedo created a Jack themed rap music track and video with humorous lyrics as additional content

with humorous lyrics as additional content Influences from John Carpenter films and The Evil Dead were used to inspire the Jack film series

were used to inspire the Jack film series Jack O'Lantern shaped pizza, special garlic dipping sauce and Trick or Treat stuffed breadsticks are also launching in select markets and guaranteed to blow away cobwebs.

Lawrence Felice, Director, International Marketing EMENA at Papa John's International comments: "Halloween is hopefully back for many this year with some easing of restrictions. So, we're confident our themed menu treats and AR trickery via the Jack campaign will make it a really special occasion again for customers this year."

Speaking of her father's legacy, daughter Victoria Price comments: "Our family has always had a strong connection with the food industry so I know my father would have been immensely proud to continue his love of food and horror to this day with the Papa John's Jack campaign."

The new Jack Pizza Bundle includes the Jack O'Lantern pizza, tasty Trick or Treat breadsticks with an added surprise, and are available to order by PapaJohns.com or the Papa John's app.

