- (PLX AI) - Zooplus says Hellman & Friedman, in partnership with EQT, increases offer price per Zooplus share to EUR 480.00 in cash.
- • Offer increased from EUR 470 previously
- • Hellman & Friedman has already bought shares in Zooplus at EUR 480
- • H&F and EQT have formed a partnership to finance the Takeover Offer
- • EQT plans to become a jointly controlling partner with equal governance rights in a parent of Zorro Bidco following settlement of the Takeover Offer
- • Therefore Pet Bidco GmbH, an investment vehicle of EQT, does not intend to increase or otherwise amend its voluntary public takeover offer, which is thus expected to lapse
