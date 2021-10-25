- (PLX AI) - SSAB Q3 revenue SEK 25,220 million vs. estimate SEK 24,410 million.
- • Q3 EBITDA SEK 6,582 million vs. estimate SEK 5,359 million
- • Q3 EPS SEK 4.35
- • Q3 Operating Profit SEK 5,800 million vs. estimate SEK 4,474 million
- • High steel prices in combination with a strong and stable internal performance saw us exceed the record in Q2, despite planned maintenance outages, company said
- • Says expect Q4 to show good development, partly because there is a certain lag in the realization of our steel prices, compared to the spot market
- • However, there is uncertainty in demand on the European market, among other things due to the shortage of semiconductors, which primarily affects the vehicle industry, SSAB says
