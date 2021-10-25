The DC-coupled battery has 94.5% round-trip efficiency and the inverter offers up to 11.4 kW power and 10.3 kW backup power.From pv magazine USA SolarEdge Technologies announced its North American launch of two products: its Energy Bank battery and Energy Hub inverter. SolarEdge said the DC-coupled residential energy storage battery provides 9.7 kWh of backup power. It can be connected in parallel with eight additional batteries, delivering up to 87 kWh of backup capacity. It has a round-trip efficiency of 94.5%, said the company. It said its DC-coupled technology requires one power conversion, ...

