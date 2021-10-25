Regulatory News:

Getlink SE (Paris:GET) (the "Issuer") today announces that it is launching an offering of additional senior secured "green" notes due 2025 (the "Additional Notes" and such offering, the "Additional Notes Offering"). The Additional Notes will be consolidated and treated as a single class with the Issuer's €700.0 million in aggregate principal amount "green" senior secured notes due 2025 (the "Original Notes" and together with the Additional Notes, the "Notes

In line with Getlink's focus on sustainability, the Additional Notes will be classified as "Green Bonds"1. The Issuer intends to use the proceeds of the Additional Notes Offering to: (a) fund eligible "green" assets; and (b) pay fees and expenses in relation to the Additional Notes Offering. The Additional Notes will not be made available to retail investors.

Getlink has appointed BNP Paribas and Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE to be the joint global coordinators and active bookrunners, and Société Générale to be the joint bookrunner, for the Additional Notes Offering.

Results of the Additional Notes Offering will be confirmed towards the end of the week.

This announcement contains inside information within the meaning of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 on market abuse ("MAR"). For the purposes of MAR and Article 2 of Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2016/1055, this announcement is made by Michael Schuller, Corporate Finance Director and Head of Investor Relations.

1 The Additional Notes will meet the criteria of the International Capital Markets Association's Green Bond Principles (2018) (the "Green Bond Principles"), as certified by DNV GL Business Assurance Services UK Limited ("DNV") in 2020.

