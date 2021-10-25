London & Associated Properties Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
London, October 22
25 October 2021
London & Associated Properties PLC ("LAP" or the "Company")
Director/PDMR Shareholding
The Company has been notified that on 22 October 2021, Jonathan Mintz (a director of the Company), acquired 100,000 ordinary shares of 10 pence each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") for 15.5p per Ordinary Share (the "Purchase").
Following the Purchase Jonathan Mintz's holding is 100,000 shares in the Company representing 0.12% of the issued share capital net of Treasury shares.
The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provides further details of the Transfer.
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Jonathan Mintz
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Jonathan Mintz is a director of the Company
|b)
|Initial notification /Amendment
|Initial notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|London & Associated Properties PLC
|b)
|LEI
|213800GLCG54Q578EX51
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of 10 pence each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares")
GB0005234223
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Purchase of Ordinary Shares
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
N/A (single transaction)
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|22/10/2021
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange
Contact: Jonathan Mintz, Company Secretary 020 7415 5000