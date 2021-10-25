Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 25.10.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
Gamechanger-Meldung, Ausbruch und Indikatoren auf “Strong Buy”
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
25.10.2021 | 08:34
89 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

London & Associated Properties Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

London & Associated Properties Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, October 22

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

25 October 2021

London & Associated Properties PLC ("LAP" or the "Company")

Director/PDMR Shareholding

The Company has been notified that on 22 October 2021, Jonathan Mintz (a director of the Company), acquired 100,000 ordinary shares of 10 pence each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") for 15.5p per Ordinary Share (the "Purchase").

Following the Purchase Jonathan Mintz's holding is 100,000 shares in the Company representing 0.12% of the issued share capital net of Treasury shares.

The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provides further details of the Transfer.

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)NameJonathan Mintz
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status
Jonathan Mintz is a director of the Company
b)Initial notification /AmendmentInitial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameLondon & Associated Properties PLC
b)LEI
213800GLCG54Q578EX51
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of 10 pence each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares")

GB0005234223
b)Nature of the transactionPurchase of Ordinary Shares



c)


Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)

15.5p per share
100,000 Ordinary Shares
d)Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

N/A (single transaction)
e)Date of the transaction22/10/2021
f)Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange

Contact: Jonathan Mintz, Company Secretary 020 7415 5000

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.