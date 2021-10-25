London & Associated Properties Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

25 October 2021

London & Associated Properties PLC ("LAP" or the "Company")

Director/PDMR Shareholding

The Company has been notified that on 22 October 2021, Jonathan Mintz (a director of the Company), acquired 100,000 ordinary shares of 10 pence each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") for 15.5p per Ordinary Share (the "Purchase").

Following the Purchase Jonathan Mintz's holding is 100,000 shares in the Company representing 0.12% of the issued share capital net of Treasury shares.

The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provides further details of the Transfer.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Jonathan Mintz 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status

Jonathan Mintz is a director of the Company b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name London & Associated Properties PLC b) LEI

213800GLCG54Q578EX51 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of 10 pence each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares")



GB0005234223 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of Ordinary Shares





c)





Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)

15.5p per share

100,000 Ordinary Shares d) Aggregated information



- Aggregated volume



- Price



N/A (single transaction) e) Date of the transaction 22/10/2021 f) Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange

Contact: Jonathan Mintz, Company Secretary 020 7415 5000