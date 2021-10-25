Anzeige
GlobeNewswire
25.10.2021 | 08:41
Nasdaq Helsinki welcomes Fifax to Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland

25 Oct 2021 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in Fifax Plc shares
(short name: FIFAX) commence today on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland.
The company belongs to Consumer Staples sector. Fifax is the 156th company to
be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2021, and it represents
the 21st listing on Nasdaq Helsinki in 2021. 

Fifax's vision is to be a forerunner in large-scale sustainable fish farming
with a minimal impact on the environment, so that locally and sustainably
produced fish can be enjoyed by its customers all year round. Fifax's
production facility in Eckerö is one of the largest operational land-based fish
farming production facilities in the Northern Europe, measured by production
capacity. Fifax was founded in 2012, and the company's headquarters are located
in Eckerö, Åland. For more information 

"Consumers are increasingly interested in new ways of producing familiar food
products in a more sustainable or a more efficient manner. We are proud to
offer an opportunity to invest in responsible food production methods. The
proceeds of the offering will enable us to implement the next phase of our
growth strategy and the listing has already increased Fifax's reputation as a
responsible high-quality fish supplier, "says Samppa Ruohtula, CEO of Fifax. 

"We welcome Fifax to Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland," said Henrik
Husman, President of Nasdaq Helsinki. "Fifax is an interesting addition to our
consumer staples sector with its innovative sustainable production solution,
and we look forward to a lasting partnership with the company and its
shareholders." 

Fifax Plc has appointed Alexander Corporate Finance Oy as its Certified Adviser.

*Main markets and Nasdaq First North Growth Market at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq
Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm 

About Nasdaq First North Growth Market
Nasdaq First North Growth Market is a registered SME growth market, as defined
by the Directive on Markets in Financial Instruments (EU 2014/65). It does not
have the legal status as an EU-regulated market. Companies at Nasdaq First
North are subject to the rules of Nasdaq First North Growth Market and not the
legal requirements for admission to trading on a regulated market, such as the
Nasdaq Nordic Main Market. The risk in such an investment may be higher than on
the main market. 

The Premier segment within Nasdaq First North Growth Market is designed to
further assist companies in raising investor visibility and to prepare them for
a Main Market listing. The Premier segment targets companies that make a
conscious decision to comply with higher disclosure and accounting standards
than imposed under the Nasdaq First North Growth Market rules. 


About Nasdaq
Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital
markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software
and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with
confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career
opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. 


Media contact:
Maarit Bystedt
tel. +358 (0)9 6166 7274
maarit.bystedt@nasdaq.com
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
