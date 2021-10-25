- (PLX AI) - Coloplast shares rose 2% in early trading after a recommendation upgrade at Bank of America.
- • Coloplast organic sales growth may exceed consensus expectations, analysts at Bank of America said, upgrading the stock to buy from neutral
- • Price target of DKK 1,224 implies an upside of 16%
- • New products in catheters and ostomy should drive growth above consensus over coming years, BofA analysts said
- • Coloplast is scheduled to report earnings on Nov. 1
