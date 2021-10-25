Pampa Metals Corp.: Pampa Metals Hires Oak Hill Financial for Investor Relations Services

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 25, 2021 / Pampa Metals Corp. ("Pampa Metals" or the "Company") (CSE:PM / FSE:FIRA / OTCQX:PMMCF) is pleased to announce it has retained the services of Oak Hill Financial ("Oak Hill") of Toronto for Investor Relations Services.

Pampa Metals has a unique property portfolio of eight (8) projects, covering a series of greenfield copper and gold targets along the highly productive, world-class mineral belts of northern Chile. The company has a highly qualified board and management, with lengthy experience with major and junior companies, participation in significant discoveries, and multiple decades of experience in South America. Current technical activities include:

Ongoing geophysical, geochemical, and geological surveys have identified high-quality drill targets on 4 wholly owned projects;

Recent drilling at 2 of these projects has given clear vectors towards what are interpreted to be mineralised porphyry centers;

Value-add via third party expenditures with an Option & JV Agreement at 2 additional projects.

About Oak Hill Financial

Oak Hill is a Toronto-based firm which develops strategic platforms for its clients that are utilized to gain exposure to, and recognition in, the capital markets. Oak Hill provides capital markets and investor relations services. Its team has marketed corporate issuers ranging in market cap from $10M to $2B in a variety of different sectors to the Canadian retail brokerage channel and institutional networks. Oak Hill's team has extensive experience across equity capital markets, equity research, institutional equity sales and traditional investor relations - resulting in tailored and highly collaborative solutions. Oak Hill is located at 161 Bay Street, Suite 2460 in Toronto.

Oak Hill will work closely with Pampa Metals to develop and deploy a comprehensive capital markets strategy and campaign. Activities will include providing an investor relations program catering to retail brokers and registered family offices, marketing services and an ongoing client services program.

Pampa Metals and Oak Hill have signed a services agreement (the "Agreement") and the Company shall pay Oak Hill a monthly advisory fee of CAD$14,000 plus applicable taxes from the Effective Date of the Agreement and every month thereafter as long as the Agreement remains in effect.

ABOUT PAMPA METALS

Pampa Metals is a Canadian company listed on the Canadian Stock Exchange (CSE: PM) as well as the Frankfurt (FSE: FIRA) and OTC (OTCQB®: PMMCF) exchanges. Pampa Metals owns a highly prospective 59,000-hectare portfolio of eight projects for copper and gold located along proven mineral belts in Chile, one of the world's top mining jurisdictions. The Company has a vision to create value for shareholders and all other stakeholders by making a major copper discovery along the prime mineral belts of Chile, using the best geological and technological methods. For more information, please visit Pampa Metals' website www.pampametals.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Julian Bavin | Chief Executive Officer

www.pampametals.com

INVESTOR CONTACT

Ioannis (Yannis) Tsitos | Director

investors@pampametals.com

Neither the CSE nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical fact, that address events or developments that Pampa Metals expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential", "indicate" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although Pampa Metals believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guaranteeing of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: Pampa Metals Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/669416/Pampa-Metals-Hires-Oak-Hill-Financial-for-Investor-Relations-Services