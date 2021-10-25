DJ PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works: MMK Group IFRS financial results for Q3 and 9M 2021

PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works (MMK) PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works: MMK Group IFRS financial results for Q3 and 9M 2021 25-Oct-2021 / 09:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

MMK Group IFRS FINANCIAL PJSC Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel Works ("MMK", or the "Group") (MICEX-RTS: MAGN; LSE: MMK), RESULTS for q3 and 9M 2021 one of the world's largest steel producers, is pleased to announce its financial results for Q3 and 9M 2021. 25 october 2021 Magnitogorsk, Russia

MMK GROUP FINANCIAL RESULTS

Q3 2021

USD mln Q3 2021 Q2 2021 % 9M 2021 9M 2020 % Revenue 3,031 3,255 - 6.9% 8,471 4,543 86.5% EBITDA 1,157 1,435 - 19.4% 3,318 1,018 225.9% EBITDA margin, % 38.2% 44.1% - 5.9 p.p. 39.2% 22.4% 16.8 p.p. Profit for the period 819 1,031 - 20.6% 2,327 291 699.7% Free cash flow1 409 545 - 25.0% 1,079 432 149.8% Net debt 141 6 - 141 - 34 - Net debt/EBITDA 0.04x 0.00x - 0.04x - 0.03x - Net working capital 1,643 1,361 20.7% 1,643 672 144.5% L3M Net working capital/revenue 13.6% 10.5% 3.1 p.p. 13.6% 10.7% 2.9 p.p.

1 - Free cash flow is calculated as net cash from operating activities plus interest received and proceeds from disposal of PPE and intangible assets, net of purchase of PPE and intangible assets (CAPEX).

-- MMK Group's revenue decreased by 6.9% quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) to USD 3,031 mln, which reflects a decline in sales volumes partially offset by higher global steel prices. -- EBITDA declined by 19.4% q-o-q to USD 1,157 mln, mainly due to lower revenue and the impact KEY FINANCIAL of export duties. EBITDA margin decreased by 5.9 p.p. to 38.2%. INDICATORS FOR Q3 2021 -- Net profit was USD 819 mln, down 20.6% q-o-q as a result of lower margins. VS Q2 2021 -- FCF decreased by 25.0% q-o-q to USD 409 mln, reflecting EBITDA adjustments and working capital build-up due to higher export sales with longer lead times amid higher average prices. -- MMK Group's revenue for 9M 2021 increased by 86.5% year-on-year (y-o-y) to USD 8,471 mln, reflecting higher sales due to the completion of Hot-Rolling Mill 2500's modernisation and an upward trend in market prices for metal products. KEY FINANCIAL -- EBITDA more than tripled year-on-year to USD 3,318 mln due to revenue growth and last INDICATORS year's low base. EBITDA margin was up 16.8 p.p. to 39.2%. FOR 9M 2021 VS 9M 2020 -- Net profit increased significantly year-on-year to USD 2,327 mln, mainly reflecting increased business margins amid positive trends in global markets. -- FCF for 9M 2021 increased to USD 1,079 mln amid positive market dynamics.

COMMENT BY MMK'S CEO

CEO Dear shareholders and colleagues, PAVEL SHILYAEV « The health and safety of our people remains our top priority amid continuing COVID-19 outbreak. Our strong awareness campaign on the importance of vaccination for MMK employees and contractors has proved successful. Close to 80% of Group employees were vaccinated by the end of Q3 2021. We continue to implement initiatives to address the root causes of accidents and improve the production safety culture. For example, despite the 16.4% increase in LTIFR over 9M 2021 amid an increase in the number of minor industrial accidents in the spring-winter period, the injury rate continued to decline in the third quarter, down 47.4% quarter-on-quarter. Looking at our environmental responsibility, specific air emissions fell 5.1% for 9M 2021 to 14.1 kg per tonne, driven by an increase in the share of scrap in the charge on the back of increased EAF steel output. I am proud to report that in August 2021, MMK's sustainability report made it into the top 5 among global steelmakers. The ESG Reporting Awards 2021 by ESG Investing recognised MMK Group's non-financial reporting among the world's best in the Metals & Mining category. Provisional export duties introduced in early August, coupled with a slowdown in business activity in the domestic market, led to a downward price trend in the Russian rolled steel market, which was reflected in our sales mix. During the reporting period, domestic sales (Russia and the CIS) were 70% of total sales and sales of premium products stood at 44%. We expect that our sales of premium products at the end of the year will be supported by an increase in orders pipeline for a thick plate Mill 5000 driven by a stronger demand from the pipe industry. In Q3 2021, we continued the construction of a coke oven battery. The new facility will boast an annual capacity of 2.5 mln tonnes of dry coke, which will allow us to shut down five obsolete and worn-out batteries, all while reducing gross greenhouse gas emissions. The ensuing reduction in CO2 emissions will amount to over 1.1 mln tonnes, cutting our carbon footprint by 0.21 tonnes of CO2 per tonne of coke (- 21%), which will further align us with our decarbonisation goals. In the third quarter, MMK and SMS group GmbH signed a Memorandum of Understanding that states both companies' intention to cooperate in order to further reduce - potentially to zero - CO2 emissions. Financial stability remains a top priority for the Company. MMK's debt leverage remains among the industry's lowest at 0.04x Net Debt/EBITDA as of the end of the third quarter, while the Group's high level of available liquidity (USD 2.2 bn) provides it with a strong cushion to successfully meet its strategic commitments. MMK consistently generates sufficient cash flow and reiterates its commitment to its dividend policy. Reliable dividend payouts are a key element of our operations, aimed at creating more value for all shareholders of the Company. Considering the Q3 2021 results, coupled with our confidence in our financial outlook, the Board of Directors can recommend that MMK shareholders approve a dividend of RUB 2.663 per ordinary share (100% of FCF) for Q3 2021, in line with the Company's strategic commitment to maximise TSR. »

MMK GROUP'S PERFORMANCE

ACROSS CORE SEGMENTS

STEEL SEGMENT RUSSIA

USD mln Q3 2021 Q2 2021 % 9M 2021 9M 2020 % Revenue 2,860 3,179 - 10.0% 8,144 4,238 92.2% EBITDA 1,050 1,403 - 25.2% 3,160 993 218.2% EBITDA margin, % 36.7% 44.1% - 7.4 p.p. 38.8% 23.4% 15.4 p.p. Cash cost of slab, USD/t 437 391 11.8% 389 262 48.5% - 10.0% Q-o-Q REVENUE The Russian steel segment's revenue for Q3 2021 declined by 10.0% to USD 2,860 mln, reflecting higher export sales with longer lead times amid slowing demand in Russia. The increase in revenue for 9M 2021 by 92.2% y-o-y to USD 8,144 mln was driven by the global recovery in business activity and favourable pricing. - 25.2% Q-o-Q The segment's EBITDA for Q3 2021 declined by 25.2% q-o-q to USD 1,050 mln due to lower sales volumes EBITDA and the impact of export duties. EBITDA for 9M 2021 more than tripled y-o-y to USD 3,160 mln from last year's low base, reflecting favourable market conditions. The Group's Q3 2021 profitability saw a positive boost from the operational efficiency and cost optimisation programmes under our updated strategic initiatives. In Q3 2021, the impact of these programmes totalled USD 26 mln. + 11.8% Q-o-Q The slab cash cost in Q3 2021 increased by 11.8% to USD 437 per tonne, reflecting a significant increase in prices for key raw materials driven by global market trends. In 9M 2021, the slab cash cost grew by SLAB CASH 48.5% y-o-y to USD 389 per tonne. COST

STEEL SEGMENT TURKEY

USD mln Q3 2021 Q2 2021 % 9M 2021 9M 2020 % Revenue 330 236 39.8% 732 353 107.4% EBITDA 67 50 34.0% 144 13 11.1x EBITDA margin, % 20.3% 21.2% - 0.9 p.p. 19.7% 3.7% 16.0 p.p. + 39.8% Q-o-Q The Turkish steel segment's revenue for Q3 2021 increased by 39.8% q-o-q to USD 330 mln, reflecting REVENUE higher sales volumes and steel prices. Revenue for 9M 2021 more than doubled y-o-y to USD 732 mln due to higher sales volumes and a favourable market environment amid the stabilisation of the COVID-19 situation. The segment's EBITDA grew by 34.0% to USD 67 mln in Q3 2021, driven by higher sales volumes and margins. Year-on-year, the Turkish steel segment's EBITDA for 9M 2021 grew more than 11 times to USD 144 mln off last year's low base during the pandemic, reflecting a higher demand for steel amid an upward trend in global prices for metal products.

