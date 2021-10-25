Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Termination of membership on Nasdaq Copenhagen: Banque Internationale à Luxembourg S.A.

Nasdaq Copenhagen has, on request by the member, decided to terminate the cash equity membership of Banque Internationale à Luxembourg S.A. The membership will expire as of October 30, 2021. Banque Internationale à Luxembourg S.A. has traded with member ID BIL in the INET Trading System Member: Banque Internationale à Luxembourg S.A. INET ID: BIL Last day of trading: 29th of October, 2021 For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Allan Hvalsøe Olsen or Julian Butterworth telephone +45 3377 0383 or +44 (0)20 3753 2195 Nasdaq Copenhagen Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1021940