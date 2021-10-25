Anzeige
Montag, 25.10.2021
Gamechanger-Meldung, Ausbruch und Indikatoren auf "Strong Buy"
25.10.2021 | 10:05
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Termination of membership on Nasdaq Copenhagen: Banque Internationale à Luxembourg S.A.

Nasdaq Copenhagen has, on request by the member, decided to terminate the cash 
 equity membership of Banque Internationale à Luxembourg S.A. The membership  
 will expire as of October 30, 2021.                      
Banque Internationale à Luxembourg S.A. has traded with member ID BIL in the  
 INET Trading System                              
Member:             Banque Internationale à Luxembourg S.A.     
INET ID:            BIL                       
Last day of trading:      29th of October, 2021              




For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Allan  
 Hvalsøe Olsen or Julian Butterworth telephone +45 3377 0383 or +44 (0)20 3753 
 2195                                      
                                        
Nasdaq Copenhagen

