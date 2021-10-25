Dmitry Kaminskiy's New Book Urges Longevity Industry Players to Adopt Biomarkers of Human Longevity as the Fundamental Market-Ready Tool and Framework for Industry Stabilization, Tangible Decision Making, Predictable Forecasting of Clinical Trial Outcomes, Public Market Consistency and Investment De-Risking

A new book by prominent Longevity investor and thought-leader Dmitry Kaminskiy (General Partner of Deep Knowledge Group and Founder of Deep Knowledge Analytics) presents both a warning call to Longevity scientists, investors and policy-makers, signalling a widespread risk for the industry's continued growth and stability, and a proposed solution.

The warning: the legacy frameworks driving strategic decision making by major Longevity industry players are outdated, underestimate the complexity of biological aging and the translational gap from model organisms (e.g. mice) to humans, and are already now causing significant market failures. If this doesn't change, the industry is at risk of declining investor sentiment.

The solution: exact market-ready frameworks and approaches exist today to neutralize these risks, enabling:

Stable industry growth,

Sophisticated investment de-risking,

Public market consistency and a more reliable path to IPOs,

More predictable forecasting of clinical trial outcomes,

Reliable validation of Longevity technologies and therapies,

Safer frameworks for formulating, adjusting and validating personal Practical Longevity regimens.

Order the Book: www.longevity-book.com/biomarkers

'Biomarkers of Human Longevity: Data Science for Accelerating Aging Research and R&D and The Critical Catalyst for Practical Human Longevity,Tangible Investment Decision Making and De-Risking', available today on Amazon and at www.Longevity-Book.com, is based on years of AI and data science-driven open-access and proprietary quantitative research, forecasting and deep analysis by several Deep Knowledge Group analytical subsidiaries.

The book's central purpose is to help major industry decision makers on-board the practices and frameworks that its author considers to be fundamentally necessary to maintain stable industry growth, bridge the Longevity Liquidity Gap, enable actual Practical Human Longevity, neutralize the vast-yet-unacknowledged translational gap from model organisms to humans, and accelerate the socially-inclusive delivery of Longevity's real-world humanitarian impacts for citizens and national economies.

Kaminskiy made first investments in the Longevity Industry in 2014 after founding the first Aging Analytics Agency and has made pivotal contributions to the industry's rise and maturation into mainstream prominence, including:

Inaugurating a $1 million prize in 2015 for the first person to celebrate their 123rd birthday

Serving as Managing Trustee for the UK's first Longevity-focused charity (founded in 2008), which in 2018 created a World-Health-Organization-approved disease code for 'Ageing' (XT9T) for the first time in history

Releasing the first dedicated analysis of the Longevity Financial Industry

Providing the initial financial and organizational support for the formation of the UK All-Party Parliamentary Group for Longevity, and Serving as a Co-Founder of the APPG's Secretariat from 2019-2021.

About the Author

Dmitry Kaminskiy is an innovative entrepreneur, investor, author and philanthropist dedicated to impact investment and ethical business, with a focus on engineering the accelerated trajectory of progressive technological development for the benefit of humanity.

Mr. Kaminskiy is a co-founder and managing partner of Deep Knowledge Group a consortium of commercial and non-profit organizations active on many fronts in the realm of DeepTech and Frontier Technologies (AI, Longevity, Precision Medicine, FinTech, GovTech, InvestTech), ranging from scientific research to investment, entrepreneurship, analytics, policy and philanthropy.

He leads the activities of the consortium's venture arms Deep Knowledge Ventures, an investment fund focused on DeepTech and advanced science projects, and Longevity.Capital, which prioritizes the convergence of Longevity and Artificial Intelligence, areas in which it has unparalleled investment and exit strategies.

He is a frequent speaker on the topics of AI and Longevity, including conferences organized in London by The Economist "Aging Societies and The Business of Longevity", Financial Times "Smart Machines vs Smart People", at the Future Finance Forum in Seoul "AI in Finance", "Precision Medicine World Conference" in Silicon Valley, as well as several others at Oxford and Cambridge Universities.

Mr. Kaminskiy serves as managing trustee of Biogerontology Research Foundation, the UK's first Longevity focused charity (founded in 2008), and Co-Founder of the international non-profit decentralized Longevity Industry association Longevity.International.

