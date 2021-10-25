Anzeige
PR Newswire
25.10.2021 | 10:22
Hyundai Mobis integrates the steering, braking, suspension and driving systems into a wheel, 'e-corner module'

  • Succeeded in developing an e-corner module, which combines the steering, braking, suspension and driving systems
  • Ensuring flexible use of platforms, for example changing the wheel base; the wheel rotating up to 90 degrees to allow crab (sideways) driving and in-place rotation
  • Aiming to develop a skateboard to put together four e-corner modules by the year 2023 and integrate it with automatic driving by 2025
  • Building a foothold to transform into a platform-oriented technology developer with the core system essential for PBV

SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Mobis (KRX: 012330) has succeeded in developing the next-generation automobile wheel technology that is regarded as the core technology for future urban mobility. It is a dream technology that allows 90-degree rotation parking and in-place rotation. It is also essential for making PBVs (Purpose Built Vehicles).