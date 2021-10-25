"Is decarbonisation an opportunity for emerging markets?" with a panel of thought leaders at ICOP

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE: JHG, ASX: JHG) announces it will host a panel event at the Investment COP (ICOP) summit in Glasgow.

The panel, entitled "Is decarbonisation an opportunity for emerging markets?", will take place at 13:30 BST on Monday 8th November 2021 at the Glasgow Hilton Hotel.

The event will bring together experts from across the globe to discuss the opportunities and challenges that decarbonisation presents in the financial services sector across emerging markets. Taking views from global companies and governments, they will discuss how capital market flows can be encouraged into emerging markets to enable them to deliver their transition. They will also cover what world leaders from developing markets have committed to in order to incentivise whole economy transitions, on a global scale.

The panel forms part of the World Climate Summit's Investment COP, a leading forum for business and investment-driven solutions to climate change and a key side event to the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) taking place in Glasgow from 1st - 12th November 2021.

The event will be moderated by Paul La Coursière, Global Head of ESG Investments at Janus Henderson and the panel will comprise:

Francisco Javier López, Chile's Energy Under Secretary

Dr Nina Seega, Research Director at the Cambridge Institute of Sustainable Leadership (CISL)

Krista Tukiainen, Head of Research, Climate Bonds Initiative

Mark Cutifani, Chief Executive Officer, Anglo American Plc

Dick Weil, CEO of Janus Henderson Investors said: "The conversation around decarbonising portfolios, and the global economy at large, has never been more important. Janus Henderson remains focused on, and committed to, sustainable investing. We are looking forward to hosting this panel of experts at ICOP and aim to move the debate forward, to establish what asset managers can and should be doing, to encourage and enable emerging markets to make a sustainable transition'.

Dr Nina Seega, Research Director at CISL said: "This panel presents a valuable opportunity for us to pool our knowledge across the financial, policy and business worlds and examine the ways in which decarbonisation can, and needs to, be deployed and integrated in emerging markets. I'm looking forward to hearing from my fellow panellists about the innovative approaches they have adopted within their own fields to accelerate their journeys to Net Zero."

Notes to editors

Janus Henderson Group (JHG) is a leading global active asset manager dedicated to helping investors achieve long-term financial goals through a broad range of investment solutions, including equities, fixed income, quantitative equities, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies.

At 30 June 2021, Janus Henderson had approximately US$428 billion in assets under management, more than 2,000 employees, and offices in 25 cities worldwide. Headquartered in London, the company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX).

