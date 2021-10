Karora Resources continues to shine with a record production for the third quarter of 2021, Summa Silver has started drilling on the high-grade Mogollon silver and gold property, Gran Colombia Gold plans to pay its next monthly dividend of CA$1.5 cents per common share on 15th November 2021 and increases share buybacks and EnWave Corporation also announced it is buying back shares in a Normal Corse Issuer Bid process.