Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Medhelp Care AB (publ), on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (546/21)

On request of Medhelp Care AB (publ), company registration number 556583-0691, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted the company's shares to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden with effect from October 26, 2021. Shares Short name: MEDHLP ---------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of shares to be listed: 30,434,782 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0016799001 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 236981 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 556583-0691 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ---------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME ---------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK ---------------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name ----------------- 20 Health Care ----------------- 2010 Health Care ----------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Eminova Fondkommission. For further information, please call Eminova Fondkommission on 08 -684 211 10.