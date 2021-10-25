Anzeige
Montag, 25.10.2021
Gamechanger-Meldung, Ausbruch und Indikatoren auf "Strong Buy"
WKN: A0MVY2 ISIN: US55953Q2021 
Tradegate
25.10.21
12:19 Uhr
16,000 Euro
+0,400
+2,56 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Russian D. Index
1-Jahres-Chart
MAGNIT PJSC GDR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MAGNIT PJSC GDR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
15,90016,00012:20
15,90016,00012:20
Dow Jones News
25.10.2021 | 11:01
Magnit opens pharmacy dark store

DJ Magnit opens pharmacy dark store

MAGNIT PJSC (MGNT) Magnit opens pharmacy dark store 25-Oct-2021 / 11:30 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

MAGNIT OPENS PHARMACY DARK STORE

Krasnodar, Russia (October 25, 2021): Magnit PJSC (MOEX and LSE: MGNT; the Company, Magnit), one of Russia's leading retailers, launched its first dark store to provide its e-pharma capabilities. The pilot store was opened in Krasnodar.

The dark store complies with the country's licensing requirements and operates as a click-and-collect pharmacy. The store with a total area of 250 square meters houses an online order picking zone, a selling floor for offline sales, as well as administrative premises. Customers ordering products from the dark store have access to a wider assortment compared to Magnit's brick-and-mortar pharmacies: around 8,000 prescription and over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, medical devices, health goods and other things.

The dark store will deliver online orders to around 30 Magnit Pharmacies that will be connected until the end of the week. Customers can shop for products they need via the Magnit Pharmacy website at any time and then collect the purchased goods from the most convenient pick-up point or directly from the dark store. There is no minimum order amount. Orders made before 10 p. m. can be picked up the next day. Products ordered after 10 p. m. will be available for pick-up a day later. 

« 
Andrey 
Lukashevich 
 
Magnit's 
E-Commerce  "We continue to develop the pharmacy segment of our e-commerce. We want to leverage the dark store to 
Director   offer our customers a wider range of products with a higher availability. The dark store business model 
       has already shown its efficiency in food delivery, and now we want to see how it performs in pharma. The 
»       pilot pharmacy dark store will allow us to test operational processes and gauge customer response to base 
       our future scaling decision on."

Previously, Magnit launched a service to allow customers to reserve medicines in the regions. To date, the service is available in Moscow, St. Petersburg, Leningrad, Murmansk, Novgorod, Pskov, and Tver regions, as well as in the Republic of Karelia. Until the end of the year, the project will be rolled out to the entire Magnit Pharmacy geography. Thus, the customers will be able to reserve orders at almost 900 of the Company's pharmacies across the country, including more than 100 outlets in Moscow and the Moscow region.

In addition, Magnit started a partnership with Uteka, a pharmacy products marketplace, to bolster the number of customer contacts, increase awareness of the brand in this market segment, and obtain more information about consumer behavior. For the rest of the year, Magnit plans to test other partner platforms as well as further expand its own service offering. 

For further information, please contact: 
 
       Dina Chistyak 
       Head of Investor Relations 
       dina_chistyak@magnit.ru 
 
       Office: +7 (861) 210 9810 x 15101 
 
       Media Inquiries          Twitter 
       press@magnit.ru          @MagnitIR 
 
 
       Note to editors 
 
       Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is 
       headquartered in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of June 30, 2021, Magnit operated 39 
       distribution centers and 22,344 stores (15,348 convenience, 469 supermarkets and 6,527 drogerie stores) 
       in 3,802 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the Russian Federation. 
       In accordance with the reviewed IFRS 16 results for 1H 2021, Magnit had revenues of RUB 822.2 billion and 
       an EBITDA of RUB 94.4 billion. Magnit's local shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) and 
       its GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT) and it has a credit rating from Standard & Poor's of 
       BB. 
       Forward-looking statements 
 
       This document contains or may contain forward-looking statements that may or may not prove accurate. For 
       example, statements regarding expected sales growth rate and/or store openings are forward-looking 
       statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important 
       factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from what is expressed or implied by the 
       statements. Any forward-looking statement is based on information available to Magnit as of the date of 
       the statement. All written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to Magnit are qualified by 
       this caution. Magnit does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement 
       to reflect any change in circumstances.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      US55953Q2021 
Category Code: MSCU 
TIDM:      MGNT 
LEI Code:    2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  125075 
EQS News ID:  1243105 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1243105&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 25, 2021 04:30 ET (08:30 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.