DJ Magnit opens pharmacy dark store

MAGNIT PJSC (MGNT) Magnit opens pharmacy dark store 25-Oct-2021 / 11:30 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

MAGNIT OPENS PHARMACY DARK STORE

Krasnodar, Russia (October 25, 2021): Magnit PJSC (MOEX and LSE: MGNT; the Company, Magnit), one of Russia's leading retailers, launched its first dark store to provide its e-pharma capabilities. The pilot store was opened in Krasnodar.

The dark store complies with the country's licensing requirements and operates as a click-and-collect pharmacy. The store with a total area of 250 square meters houses an online order picking zone, a selling floor for offline sales, as well as administrative premises. Customers ordering products from the dark store have access to a wider assortment compared to Magnit's brick-and-mortar pharmacies: around 8,000 prescription and over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, medical devices, health goods and other things.

The dark store will deliver online orders to around 30 Magnit Pharmacies that will be connected until the end of the week. Customers can shop for products they need via the Magnit Pharmacy website at any time and then collect the purchased goods from the most convenient pick-up point or directly from the dark store. There is no minimum order amount. Orders made before 10 p. m. can be picked up the next day. Products ordered after 10 p. m. will be available for pick-up a day later.

« Andrey Lukashevich Magnit's E-Commerce "We continue to develop the pharmacy segment of our e-commerce. We want to leverage the dark store to Director offer our customers a wider range of products with a higher availability. The dark store business model has already shown its efficiency in food delivery, and now we want to see how it performs in pharma. The » pilot pharmacy dark store will allow us to test operational processes and gauge customer response to base our future scaling decision on."

Previously, Magnit launched a service to allow customers to reserve medicines in the regions. To date, the service is available in Moscow, St. Petersburg, Leningrad, Murmansk, Novgorod, Pskov, and Tver regions, as well as in the Republic of Karelia. Until the end of the year, the project will be rolled out to the entire Magnit Pharmacy geography. Thus, the customers will be able to reserve orders at almost 900 of the Company's pharmacies across the country, including more than 100 outlets in Moscow and the Moscow region.

In addition, Magnit started a partnership with Uteka, a pharmacy products marketplace, to bolster the number of customer contacts, increase awareness of the brand in this market segment, and obtain more information about consumer behavior. For the rest of the year, Magnit plans to test other partner platforms as well as further expand its own service offering.

For further information, please contact: Dina Chistyak Head of Investor Relations dina_chistyak@magnit.ru Office: +7 (861) 210 9810 x 15101 Media Inquiries Twitter press@magnit.ru @MagnitIR Note to editors Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is headquartered in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of June 30, 2021, Magnit operated 39 distribution centers and 22,344 stores (15,348 convenience, 469 supermarkets and 6,527 drogerie stores) in 3,802 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the Russian Federation. In accordance with the reviewed IFRS 16 results for 1H 2021, Magnit had revenues of RUB 822.2 billion and an EBITDA of RUB 94.4 billion. Magnit's local shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) and its GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT) and it has a credit rating from Standard & Poor's of BB. Forward-looking statements This document contains or may contain forward-looking statements that may or may not prove accurate. For example, statements regarding expected sales growth rate and/or store openings are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from what is expressed or implied by the statements. Any forward-looking statement is based on information available to Magnit as of the date of the statement. All written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to Magnit are qualified by this caution. Magnit does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect any change in circumstances.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: US55953Q2021 Category Code: MSCU TIDM: MGNT LEI Code: 2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 125075 EQS News ID: 1243105 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1243105&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 25, 2021 04:30 ET (08:30 GMT)