Brisbane, Queensland, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 25, 2021) - Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd. (TSXV: GMG) (FSE: 0GF) ("GMG" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that GMG and Robert Bosch Australia Pty Ltd ("BOSCH") have signed a non-binding Letter of Intent, with the aim to agree on the terms of binding agreements for BOSCH to design and deliver a Graphene Aluminium Ion Battery ("G+AI Battery") manufacturing plant.

Robert Bosch Australia Pty Ltd is a subsidiary of the BOSCH Group, a global provider of integrated production line solutions, automation, robotics and testing equipment. BOSCH will support GMG in learning and developing the automation of the battery assembly process and use the results from the GMG G+AI Battery pilot plant to support the scaling of these into fully automated plants. The parties' intent is for BOSCH to become GMG's engineering, design and construction contractor for GMG's near and long-term battery cell manufacturing facility needs (both coin cell and pouch pack).

GMG's Managing Director and CEO, Craig Nicol, commented: "We are proud and excited to be partnering with BOSCH. They are a major, world leading company in this space with outstanding capability to help provide highly automated, efficient and reliable battery manufacturing plants. It has been great working with the BOSCH Australia team so far and we look forward to building a strong long-term partnership with them."

Gavin Smith, President of BOSCH Australia said: "We are delighted to have been chosen by GMG as its long-term factory automation partner. We are excited to bring Bosch's world class technology and expertise to support GMG commercialise its innovative battery technology, with an automated coin cell manufacturing plant the first cab off the ranks."

GMG's commitment to an initial commercial G+AI Battery manufacturing plant, which is planned to produce batteries in coin cell format, is expected to follow successful commercial G+AI Battery prototype development and a final investment decision. The location is not yet decided but is expected to be in Australia where GMG's headquarters and existing operations are located.

Further to the Company's news release dated July 14, 2021, the G+AI Battery pilot plant equipment has been received and the Company intends to commence construction and commissioning shortly.

Following previously announced performance results of GMG's G+AI Battery and highly encouraging customer feedback, the Company believes that it remains on track to develop a commercial prototype coin cell battery before the end of 2021, and thus continues to progress preparations for a commercial scale battery manufacturing facility in parallel. For further information, see the Company's news release dated May 5th 2021 and June 22nd, 2021.

About GMG

GMG is an Australian based clean-tech company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: GMG) that produces graphene and hydrogen by cracking methane (natural gas) instead of mining graphite. By using the company's proprietary process, GMG can produce high quality, low cost, scalable, 'tuneable' and no/low contaminant graphene - enabling demonstrated cost and environmental improvements in a number of world-scale planet-friendly/clean-tech applications. Using this low input cost source of graphene, the Company is developing value-added products that target the massive energy efficiency and energy storage markets.

The Company is also pursuing additional opportunities for GMG graphene, including developing next-generation batteries, collaborating with world-leading universities in Australia, and investigating the opportunity to enhance the performance and energy efficiency of engine oils, biodiesel and diesel fuels.

About Bosch

Bosch is a preferred supplier of advanced manufacturing solutions and integrations to Australian businesses. Bosch Australia Manufacturing Solutions (BAMS) is committed to strengthening the competitiveness of the Australian manufacturing sector. BAMS has become one of the country's leading factory automation companies, working with a diverse array of blue-chip, mid-tier and start-up manufacturers to automate their manufacturing. With over 50 years of manufacturing experience and factory automation know-how, BAMS aims to help Australian manufacturers become fit for the future.

