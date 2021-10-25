Cranbrook, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 25, 2021) - DLP Resources Inc. (TSXV: DLP) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that as of mid-October, 2021, its common shares have been quoted on the OTCQB Venture Market ("OTCQB") in the United States ("U.S.") under the symbol "DLPRF". The Company's common shares will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "DLP".

The OTCQB is the mid-tier OTC equity market, which lists primarily early-stage and developing companies in the U.S. and international markets. OTCQB companies must meet certain minimum reporting standards, pass a bid test, and undergo annual verification. The OTCQB Venture quality standards provide greater transparency and disclosure, along with enhanced technology features and regulation to improve the information accessibility and trading capability for investors.

Trading on the OTCQB will give the Company greater exposure and accessibility to its growing U.S. and global shareholder base and the Company is pleased to broaden its shareholder base further through the OTCQB platform.

About DLP Resources Inc.

DLP Resources Inc. is a mineral exploration company operating in Southeastern British Columbia, exploring for Base Metals and Cobalt. DLP is listed on the TSX-V (trading symbol "DLP") and on the OTCQB (trading symbol "DLPRF"). Please refer to our web site www.dlpresourcesinc.com for additional information.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

DLP RESOURCES INC.

Ian Gendall, President

Jim Stypula, Chief Executive Officer

Robin Sudo, Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary

Telephone: 250-426-7808

Email: iangendall@dlpresourcesinc.com

Email: jimstypula@dlpresourcesinc.com

Email: robinsudo@dlpresourcesinc.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/100696