Zug, Switzerland, Hong Kong, China and Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 25, 2021) - Hunter Technology Corp. (TSXV: HOC) (OTCQB: HOILF) (WKN: A2QEYH) (FSE: RWPM) (ISIN: CA4457371090) ("Hunter" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the launch of Hunter Marketplace Solutions ("HMS"), an offering powered by the Company's core technologies, designed to bring confidence and transparency to niche markets.

The development and rollout of the Company's OilEx platform delineated the existence of numerous underserved markets. Hunter Marketplace Solutions is designed to serve inefficient commercial commodity markets with robust histories. These markets are characterised by paper processes requiring numerous interactions between producer, wholesale distribution networks and consumer or retail. By moving these types of markets to an open blockchain structure, robustly supported with the ability to revert to a communication status log in a cost-effective manner and utilising the Company's vast existing IP centered around the core structures acquired with FinFabrik Limited earlier in 2021, this integration is simplified.

HMS technologies were purposefully architected to be adaptable, flexible and built to support rapid marketplace launches. Core functionality enables essential marketplace processes to be organised and structured for the benefit of all market participants. HMS is now ready to be applied across a variety of use cases to establish new marketplaces.

HMS-powered marketplaces will be differentiated by supporting an end-to-end digital transaction workflow, allowing easy and open integration with third-party providers via API or blockchain protocols.

HMS will be distributed via a partner network approach. This will enable partners to provide additional services to their clients as part of the implementation of a new marketplace.

As part of the current review being undertaken by the newly appointed CEO, the Company will not be proceeding with the private placement previously announced on September 7, 2021.

About Hunter Technology Corp.

Hunter Technology Corp. is a blockchain marketplace company that has developed proprietary technologies that digitalise and streamline transaction lifecycles for underserved and inefficient markets. With its Hunter Marketplace Solutions ("HMS") product, the Company supports the creation of customised marketplaces and enhanced data analytics capabilities that deliver more favourable economics and fair market access for all, as well as supporting numerous ESG opportunities throughout transactional ecosystems. The first such HMS-powered solution is OilEx, which will connect independent oil producers, buyers, and traders in a trusted digital marketplace to optimize prices, simplify processes, improve transparency, and support a reduced carbon footprint.

