- (PLX AI) - Oncopeptides dropped another 37% today, adding to massive losses from Friday as more analysts cut the stock after the company withdrew Pepaxto from the U.S. market.
- • Cut to sell from buy at DNB
- • Cut to hold from buy at Carnegie
- • Price target cut to SEK 0.35 from SEK 12 at SEB (sell reiterated)
- • Investor confidence has evaporated, DNB said
- • Most likely the company will need to raise cash, which may prove to be a challenge: DNB
