A German consortium is testing an 18-ton electric truck covered with a 3.5 kW PV system. The solar modules were designed by scientists at the Fraunhofer ISE and produced by German manufacturer Sunset Energietechnik GmbH. The panels are equipped with a special separation device that is able to disconnect the panels in case of an accident.Researchers at Germany's Fraunhofer Institute for Solar Energy Systems ISE have started testing the high-voltage solar modules they developed in partnership with industrial clients for heavy-duty trucks, as part of the Lade-PV project launched in April 2020. A ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...