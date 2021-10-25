The solar tile has a power output of 15 W and is recommended for flat concrete roof tiles. It can operate with a maximum system voltage of 600 V.From pv magazine Germany Canada-based Solarmass Energy Group is seeking to commercialize its Ergosun solar tile in Europe. The company is currently in talks with product distributors and installers from Germany, Austria, and Switzerland. The manufacturer said the current load per solar cell of the tile has recently been optimized, which has helped increase its overall efficiency to 19.22%. According to the product sheet, the solar tile is available in ...

