25.10.2021 / 13:17

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 - 32 Interim Announcement



In the period from 18 October 2021 up to and including 22 October 2021, Grand City Properties S.A. bought back a total of 333,791 shares of Grand City Properties S.A. under the Share Buy-Back Programme 2021; on 15 March 2021, Grand City Properties S.A. disclosed pursuant to Art. 2 Sec. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 the beginning of the share buyback on 16 March 2021.

The overall volume of the shares bought back daily and the daily volume-weighted average stock market prices of the shares are as follows:

Date Aggregate volume Weighted average price (EUR) 18.10.2021 89,605 22.16740 19.10.2021 65,281 22.37433 20.10.2021 60,313 22.37059 21.10.2021 71,309 22.58310 22.10.2021 47,283 22.70748 In total 333,791 22.40990

The purchase of the Grand City Properties S.A. shares was carried out by a bank commissioned by Grand City Properties S.A. and exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).

More detailed information pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available on the internet at https://www.grandcityproperties.com/investor-relations/equity/share-buy-back/

Berlin, 25 October 2021

Grand City Properties S.A.

Board of Directors

