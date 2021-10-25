Puradigm Announces Central Michigan University College of Medicine Test Results - Inactivation of BSL2 RNA Viruses

Study determines Puradigm ZONE Air and Surface Purification Technology Inactivates Dengue Virus Type 2 by 99% after a 24 hour time period

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 25, 2021 / Puradigm , a leading manufacturer of proactive air and surface purification technologies that have been proven to inactivate SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for COVID-19, and the Delta Variant, announced today that a study by the Central Michigan University College of Medicine showed that Puradigm ZONE technology, which combines bipolar ionization inactivation in the presence of oxidizers, successfully neutralized the Dengue Virus Type 2 (DENV2).

After 24 hours, the Puradigm ZONE treated sample showed a 99% reduction in infectious DENV2. Moreover, the Puradigm ZONE unit inactivated 80% of the DENV2 virus within the first 4-6 hours.

View Full Report:

Puradigm Inactivation of BSL2 RNA Viruses

Jim Gabriel, CEO of Puradigm commented; "We are extremely proud of our product and these results show that this technology can make a difference in any environment. This technology can help reduce the spread of infectious viruses in our communities and in turn make our environments a safer place for all."

About Puradigm

Puradigm offers proactive air and surface purification solutions that have proven to be safe and scalable and provide 24/7 protection for any indoor environment. Puradigm's technology is patented around the world and has been validated by many testing organizations in the reduction of mold, bacteria, viruses, and other harmful pathogens. Puradigm's technology is the most validated in the industry and can be customized for any indoor environment.

For more information on Puradigm visit http://www.puradigm.com .

Contacts:

Business Development Contact

Jeremy Booth Davey

Chief Strategy Officer

Puradigm LLC

C: +1 (310) 994-4469

E: jdavey@puradigm.com

PR & Media Contact:

Nicole Liddy

Project Manager

CommPro Worldwide

C: +1 (848) -702-4173

E: nicole.liddy@commpro.com

Media Relations Contact:

5W Public Relations

C: 212-999-5585

E: puradigm@5wpr.com

SOURCE: Puradigm

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/669123/Puradigm-Announces-Central-Michigan-University-College-of-Medicine-Test-Results--Inactivation-of-BSL2-RNA-Viruses