Rockefeller Asset Management (RAM), a division of Rockefeller Capital Management, with a long track record of investing in global equities and ESG investing has announced the formation of Rockefeller Asset Management International, to expand its European market presence. The initial plans for expansion include opening an office in London, to better serve clients across the UK, Europe, and Asia.

"Our Asset Management business has generated real momentum across Europe and we are excited to continue to serve our international clients with a full suite of sustainable investment products and a growing local presence," said Greg Fleming, CEO and President of Rockefeller Capital Management.

RAM, which was recently awarded the 2021 Principles for Responsible Investing (PRI) award for "ESG incorporation initiative of the year," has seen strong growth in Europe. Over the last two years, the business, which surpassed $2.5 billion in assets from European investors, launched a UCITS ICAV, an Ireland-domiciled UCITS structure, and two ESG Improvers and Engagement-driven funds registered for distribution in 15 countries. The firm launched its third equity UCITS fund, focused on climate change, in December 2020. Today, RAM has institutional clients across 9 European countries.

"RAM has grown in Europe by leveraging our ESG-integrated equity research capabilities, a 30-year history of sustainable investing built around the Rockefeller name, decades of shareholder engagement experience and a unique network of scientific advisors who participate in the research process," says David Harris, President and Chief Investment Officer of RAM.

John "Chip" Montgomery, RAM's Head of Business Strategy and Corporate Development, a 30-year financial services veteran, has been named President of the newly established Rockefeller Asset Management International. In this capacity, Mr. Montgomery will leverage his extensive experience and deep ties to European intermediaries and clients to oversee the firm's non-US market strategy, including the plans to open a London-based international distribution hub as well as building out a UK-based team for the asset management business in 2022.

"Our commitment to European investors is growing and we are excited to take the initial steps in our non-US expansion plan. To ensure that we are doing this in a first-class way, it is paramount that we are on the ground in the region, partnering with allocators and asset owners," added Montgomery. "We see our thematic strategies and engagement process have quickly resonated with investors across Europe and other geographies. We are in the early stages of building an international asset management franchise for Rockefeller Capital Management and are pleased with our progress thus far."

About Rockefeller Capital Management

Rockefeller Capital Management was established in 2018 as a leading independent, privately-owned financial services firm. Originally founded in 1882 as the family office of John D. Rockefeller, the Firm has evolved to offer strategic advice to ultra-high-net-worth and high-net-worth individuals and families, institutions, and corporations from 29 offices across the United States. As of September 30, 2021, the Firm is responsible for approximately $85 billion in client assets across its three business segments, the Rockefeller Global Family Office, which includes both the Private Wealth Management and Family Office businesses, Rockefeller Asset Management and Rockefeller Strategic Advisory.

About Rockefeller Asset Management (RAM)

Rockefeller Asset Management, a division of Rockefeller Capital Management, offers equity and fixed income strategies across active, multi-factor passive, and thematic approaches that seek outperformance over multiple market cycles, driven by a disciplined investment process and a highly collaborative team culture. With over 30 years of experience in global investing and ESG-integrated research, we pair our distinctive worldview and long-term investment horizon with thorough fundamental research combining traditional and non-traditional analysis generating insights and outcomes not commonly found in the investment community. As of September 30, 2021, Rockefeller Asset Management had $12.5B in assets under management. For more information visit https://rcm.rockco.com/ram.

