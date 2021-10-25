ClickStream Corporation: ClickStream Retains KCSA Strategic Communications

BEVERLY HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 25, 2021 / ClickStream Corp., (OTC PINK:CLIS) a technology company focused on developing apps and digital platforms that disrupt conventional industries announced today it has retained KCSA Strategic Communications, a leading integrated communications firm, as its agency of record effective November 1st, 2021.

As agency of record, KCSA is tasked with implementing a strategic communications program focused on educating investors; engaging with financial, technology and lifestyle media; and targeting prospective users of Nebula Software Corp's HeyPal app. HeyPal is a rapidly growing language learning app that has garnered nearly 425,000 downloads since its beta launch less than nine months ago.

Todd Fromer, President & Managing Partner of KCSA Strategic Communications, stated, "HeyPal is a very exciting opportunity. The online language learning market is massive and expected to exceed more than $170 billion annually by 2027. HeyPal has demonstrated strong and accelerating growth since its launch on Apple's iOS and with its upcoming launch on Google's Android by November 15, 2021, a much larger global platform with as many as six times the number of global users, now is the right time to shine a spotlight on this unique new app."

Jonathan Maxim, CEO of Clickstream subsidiary Nebula Software Corp's HeyPal app, said, "KCSA is a leading communications agency with global reach. We have been gearing up for our Android launch and the roll out of a number of enhanced features in Q4 that will further drive the strong engagement metrics we have experienced since our initial launch. Partnering with a proven, professional public relations firm that can draw attention to our growth and success in the media and with investors has always been part of our plan. We are excited to be working with KCSA at such an important time for our company."

ABOUT KCSA STRATEGIC COMMUNICATIONS

KCSA is a fully integrated communications agency specializing in public relations, investor relations and social media, with expertise in financial and professional services, technology, healthcare, digital media and cannabis. Since 1969, the firm has demonstrated strategic thinking and program execution that drives results for its clients in the ever-changing communications and digital landscape. The firm's clients are its best references. For more information, please visit www.kcsa.com.

ABOUT CLICKSTREAM CORPORATION

ClickStream is a technology company focused on developing apps and digital platforms that disrupt conventional industries. The company is currently marketing and/or developing WinQuik , HeyPal , Nifter and Joey's Animal Kingdom respectively. For more information, please visit them online at https://clickstream.technology/ and follow them on social media; Twitter at https://twitter.com/ClickstreamC and Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/clickstreamcorp/.

WinQuik, is a free-to-play synchronized mobile app and digital gaming platform. The platform is designed to enable WinQuik users to have fun, interact and compete in order to win real money and prizes. For more information, please visit them online at https://www.winquik.com/ and follow them on social media; Twitter at https://twitter.com/winquikapp and Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/winquiktrivia/.

HeyPal, by way of ClickStream subsidiary Nebula Software Corp., is a language learning app that focuses on "language exchanging" between users around the world. For more information, please visit them online at https://www.heypalapp.com/ and follow them on social media; Twitter at https://twitter.com/HeypalA and Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/heypalapp/.

Nifter, by way of ClickStream subsidiary Rebel Blockchain Inc., is a music NFT marketplace that allows artists to create, sell and discover unique music and sound NFTs on the Nifter marketplace. For more information, please visit them online at https://nifter.io/ and follow them on social media; Twitter at https://twitter.com/Nifter7 and Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/nifter.io/ .

Joey's Animal Kingdom is a children's entertainment and education app that takes kids all around this amazing planet to see incredible animals and creatures. For more information about Joey's Animal Kingdom, please visit Website at https://www.wowee.world.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This press release contains forward-looking statements that can be identified by terminology such as "believes," "expects," "potential," "plans," "suggests," "may," "should," "could," "intends," or similar expressions. Many forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results implied by such statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, our ability to continue to enhance our products and systems to address industry changes, our ability to expand our customer base and retain existing customers, our ability to effectively compete in our market segment, the lack of public information on our company, our ability to raise sufficient capital to fund our business, operations, our ability to continue as a going concern, and a limited public market for our common stock, among other risks. Many factors are difficult to predict accurately and are generally beyond the company's control. Forward-looking statements speak only as to the date they are made, and we do not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

FOR MEDIA INQUIRIES, PLEASE CONTACT:

Todd Fromer

President & Managing Partner

KCSA Strategic Communications

tfromer@kcsa.com

212-896-1215

SOURCE: ClickStream Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/669403/ClickStream-Retains-KCSA-Strategic-Communications