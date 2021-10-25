Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 25, 2021) - Vendetta Mining Corp. (TSXV: VTT) ("Vendetta" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that is has closed the second tranche (the "Second Tranche") of its non-brokered private placement. Combined with the first tranche of the private placement a total of 18,565,440 units were issued at a price of $0.05 per unit for gross proceeds of $928,272. Each Unit comprises of one common share and one half of one common share purchase warrant exercisable for three years at a price of $0.07. All securities issued and issuable under the Private Placement are subject to a four-month hold period from the date of closing of the Private Placement, in addition to any other restrictions under applicable law.

Net proceeds from the private placement will be used to advance the development of the Companies 100% owned Pegmont Lead-Zinc project and general working capital.

Fees of $16,295 were paid in association with the first and second tranches of the private placement.

About Vendetta Mining Corp.

Vendetta Mining Corp. is a Canadian junior exploration company engaged in acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral properties with an emphasis on lead and zinc. It is currently focused on advancing the Pegmont Lead Zinc project in Australia. Additional information on the Company can be found at www.vendettaminingcorp.com .

