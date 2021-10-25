Crexendo, Inc.: Crexendo Announces Successful Conclusion of User Group Meeting for the NetSapiens Award-Winning Communications Platform Community

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / October 25, 2021 / Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) an award-winning premier provider of Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), Call Center as a Service (CCaaS), communication platform software solutions, and collaboration services designed to provide enterprise-class cloud communication solutions to any size business through our business partners, agents, and direct channels announced today that the 11th annual NetSapiens User Group meeting (UGM) which took place October 19th to 22nd at the Coronado Marriott Resort & Spa has concluded with record attendance. The User Group Meeting is an annual event that brings the NetSapiens team, clients, and partners together to discuss topics that matter to the entire NetSapiens community. Training, as always, was the core of the UGM agenda, with concurrent sessions covering a range of topics throughout each day.

The Crexendo NetSapiens division developed and maintains an award-winning, patented cloud-native communications platform delivered via a high availability, multi-tenant solution that can be consumed however the service providers prefer, in their cloud or the NetSapiens cloud, and on a subscription or a purchase model. NetSapiens maintains a portfolio of cloud-native solutions, including its flagship SNAPsolution platform and its award winning SnapHD video collaboration solution. NetSapiens was recently spotlighted in Frost & Sullivan's UCaaS (Unified Communications as a Service) report as the third-party platform vendor with the fastest growth rate in the North American market and the #4 ranked provider of UCaaS seats in North America.

Doug Gaylor, President and Chief Operating Officer, stated, "We are very pleased we were able to hold the UGM in person this year and you could feel the excitement at the conference to be able to meet face to face and share best practices. We were thrilled by the record attendance and the enthusiasm of the community and our team. While this event was very important to the NetSapiens community it was equally an important milestone for the Crexendo and NetSapiens teams to work together on this widely successful event. The collaboration of the teams on this event helped to improve the operational synergies of this accretive acquisition."

Anand Buch, Chief Strategy Officer stated "We were all very excited to be able to have this opportunity to meet with and get our community together for UGM 2021. Our community finds this a very exciting time to get together and learn about our updates and our roadmap. Both new clients and NetSapiens experts were able to take back new knowledge and ideas from the UGM event. We recently announced a tremendous milestone that our solutions now support over two million end users globally, and the UGM provided a great opportunity for our new community members to meet and compare notes with long time customers. This was an exciting and enlightening event and we look forward to an even bigger event next year."

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc. is an award-winning premier provider of Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), Call Center as a Service (CCaaS), communication platform software solutions, and collaboration services designed to provide enterprise-class cloud communication solutions to any size business through our business partners, agents, and direct channels. Our solutions currently support over 2 Million end users globally and was recently recognized as the fastest growing UCaaS platform in the United States.

