Volcon ePowersports, Inc.: Volcon Expands Internationally with Distribution Agreements for Mexico, Costa Rica and Paraguay

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 25, 2021 / Volcon Inc. (NASDAQ:VLCN), the first all-electric, off-road powersports company, today announced that it has expanded into Mexico, Costa Rica and Paraguay to meet customer demand. Volcon vehicles and accessories will be sold globally in a planned three-phase rollout to include Latin America in 2021, Canada, Europe, and Africa in 2022, Southeast Asia and Australia in 2023.

"We've received strong interest from all over the world due to our vehicles' ability to explore the outdoors in an eco-friendly fashion, easily navigate challenging backroads, or take family-friendly off-road adventures. These advantages make our vehicles a great fit for the rough and rugged terrain of Latin America," said Jordan Davis, Chief Executive Officer at Volcon. "The Latin American countries are hungry for electric mobility and we are proud to be currently exporting our vehicles to our friends in those countries. We believe Latin America and our future international expansion plans will quickly become a large percentage of our annual sales growth and at the same time, expose the Volcon brand to the world."

Export sales are executed with individual importers in each country that buy vehicles by the container and then sell them to local dealers or direct to consumers. Local dealers will provide warranty and repair services for vehicles purchased in their country.

Volcon electric vehicles are the alternative to gas powered combustion off-road vehicles and allow for environmentally friendly backcountry exploration that is unparalleled.

The Grunt, Volcon's first two-wheeled, fat tire all-electric, off-road motorcycle, is currently shipping to customers around the world. With a low seat height of 32 inches and a low-slung center of gravity, the Grunt is accessible to anyone who has ridden a bicycle, with no motorcycle experience required to enjoy. Whether used for work or play, the Volcon Grunt offers powerful torque and near-silent, electric performance fitting for the 21st Century.

"The Volcon Grunt isn't your typical motorcycle." - Bloomberg

"I would have killed for one of these as a kid." - CNET

"A new American-made off-road experience." - Forbes

"But the e-motorcycle isn't just adorable looking, it's also the perfect way to introduce youngsters to the joys of riding." - Robb Report

"This new electric motorcycle is a waterproof off-road beast" - Gear Patrol

"With the Grunt, Volcon introduces an easy-to-drive, two-wheeled Tesla for the trail." - InsideHook

"The Volcon Grunt Is a Little, Electric Mountain Goat of a Motorcycle (With a Dumb Name)" - CNET

Along with the Grunt, the company will continue developing the Runt, a child-friendly, smaller-sized companion to the Grunt, as well as the Stag and the Beast - their four-wheeled, side-by-side UTV models.

Volcon Inc. is the first all-electric, powersports company producing high quality off-road vehicles. Based in Round Rock, Texas, Volcon joins many major electric vehicle manufacturers near Austin, Texas, an area that is poised to become the electric vehicle capital of the world.

Volcon was founded with the mission to enhance the outdoor experience while reducing the industry's environmental footprint so that adventurers and workers alike can enjoy the outdoors and preserve it for generations to come. Volcon produces all-electric, off-road vehicles that are designed to elevate the adventure experience and help people get things done at work and on the home front.

Volcon's first product, the innovative Grunt combines a fat tire physique with high-torque electric power and a near-silent drive train which started shipping in September of 2021. Future models include the Runt, which is a youth-sized version of the groundbreaking Grunt. The Stag and Beast will be Volcon's venture into the rapidly expanding world of UTVs and coming in future years as the company continues to expand.

Some of the statements in this release are forward-looking statements, which involve risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, expectations may prove to have been materially different from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company has attempted to identify forward-looking statements by terminology including 'believes,' 'estimates,' 'anticipates,' 'expects,' 'plans,' 'projects,' 'intends,' 'potential,' 'may,' 'could,' 'might,' 'will,' 'should,' 'approximately' or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors. Any forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of its date. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect events or circumstances occurring after its date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. More detailed information about the risks and uncertainties affecting the Company is contained under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Registration Statement on Form S-1 filed with the SEC, which is available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov.

