



BENGALURU, INDIA, Oct 25, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Amidst unprecedented internet penetration that accounts for over 600 million active users in the country, India is more poised than ever to skyrocket its growth in the Datacentre & Cloud market. It's already estimated that the Indian datacentre industry will cross $8 billion by 2026 (Arizton Advisory & Intelligence) along with its cloud computing market to reach a staggering $7.1 billion by 2022 (Nasscom).Taking heed from these massive paradigm shifts and post-receiving phenomenal success in ASEAN, Tradepass has announced its Indian edition of Datacentre & Cloud Conference i.e., Datacentre and Cloud Infrastructure Summit (DCCI) 2021: India (https://india.dccisummit.com), scheduled to take place virtually, on 23 - 24 November.The conference is aimed towards addressing every colossal development that has happened in the sector, where India has already surpassed the primary markets of Europe and the US in power consumption that accounts for 102 MW.Following his participation announcement, when asked about the growing impact of the datacentre & cloud industry, Golok Kumar Simli (Chief of Technology - Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India) stated "Hyper Scale Data Center, Cloud Economic Zone and Data Economic Zone would be the driving factors towards emerging global economic order".Organizer and CEO of Tradepass, Sudhir Jena expressed, "Amidst larger-than-life technological disruptions aimed towards enabling a Digital India, events like 5G rollouts, rapid adoption of cloud technologies like SaaS, IaaS or PaaS by millions of Indian SMEs, the increasing popularity of the OTT apps, the reliance of the masses on all kinds of lifestyle-oriented apps, etc. have turned every eyeball towards the country's Datacentre & Cloud market."He further added that, "Datacentre and Cloud Infrastructure Summit (DCCI) 2021: India, will not only facilitate collaboration between the biggest stakeholders and the leading tech providers from the industry but will also address the existential trends and the most-pressing roadblocks."The conference will also host over 1000 tech professionals from 300+ plus leading organizations including the senior most C-suite executives and the key decision makers to share crucial insights and the latest intelligence from the industry.Some of the speakers from the summit include Golok Kumar Simli, Chief of Technology, Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India; CK Prasad, Head - Telecom & IT, Railways; Laxmikumar Reddy Sammeta, VP - Architect, JPMorgan Chase & Co.; Ananth Subramanian, Executive Vice President and Head IT, Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Co Ltd; Shiva Kumar RV, Deputy Chief of Technology - Infrastructure, National Payments Corporation of India; Rachit Mohan, India Head - Data Centre Advisory, JLL; Deepak Bhosale, General Manager - IT, Asian Paints and many others.The Indian government on the other hand has gone all out in ensuring the industry's exponential growth with its data sovereignty laws that mandate all domestic and international companies to store certain data types within the country's geographical limits. Moreover, the Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology's policy of providing 'Infrastructure status' to the Datacentre sector (just like Railways, Roadways, and Power) has sealed the deal for many keen investors from the country and overseas.Some of the key topics from the summit include 'Data Sovereignty in the age of Cloud computing', 'How Datacentre Automation is powering profits', 'Role of Hyperscale Datacentres in IT operations', 'Cloud Security' and many others.For more information about the summit, log on to https://india.dccisummit.com/About TradepassTradepass provides elite business networking platforms across the MEA, APAC and Europe that connects the world of tech buyers with market intelligence, insightful use-cases, and innovative solutions from global experts, investors, and business partners.