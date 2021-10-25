



Delhi, India, Oct 25, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - The world of data is bigger and more important than ever before. Data security and protection is a constant challenge and a major concern for businesses and service providers. It is imperative to have a reliable protection mechanism in place for your information, data, network and systems. The need to be able to trust your data is a major trend for businesses and service providers in India.In the light of this, the World SD-WAN & SASE Summit will provide a wide spectrum of expert speakers and panellists to discuss the latest trends and solutions regarding the key issues associated with data security and protecting it.For the first time in India, World SD-WAN and SASE Summit is holding a unique virtual event with the world's leading SD-WAN and SASE solution providers, industry experts and service providers.Taking place on 26 October 2021, the summit will feature keynotes from thought-leaders, industry experts, private networking sessions, secure audio-visual meetings, private meetings and more from thought leaders from India and abroad.The World SD-WAN and SASE Summit, India focuses exclusively on providing unparalleled business insights, breaking industry trends, meeting the most influential leaders, building lasting partnerships and establishing new ones. It is the only event that offers the industry's most attractive agenda, pre-qualified business leaders, marketing and brand opportunities, exclusive content, the best networking opportunities, the most valuable content, and the best of all, the highest quality of networking."With the accelerated trend of digitalization in recent years, an increasing number of organisations recognise the value of leveraging SD-WAN and SASE to support their digital transformation initiatives. Customers are looking for services that can provide high-quality and high-performance connectivity with the ability to support applications and end-users in remote locations, in branch offices or in the field," stated Mithun Shetty, CEO at Trescon. He further added that, "I would like to welcome all the attendees to the summit and I hope this initiative will enable them to take real-world actions and make real-world decisions to build and support their SD-WAN and SASE initiative."The summit will be hosted on the virtual events platform Vmeets to help participants network and conduct business in an interactive and immersive virtual environment. Participants can also engage with speakers in Q&A sessions and network with solution providers in virtual exhibition booths, private consultation rooms and private networking rooms.A ground-breaking collaboration of experts:World SD-WAN & SASE Summit will feature prominent experts such as:- Chintan Shah, Senior Network Solutions Engineer (West Region), Dell Technologies- Abhishek Sharma, Business Leader/Strategic business Leader, Citrix- Kumar Nagaraja, Business Development Manager, SD-WAN, Cisco Systems India Pvt Ltd- Ramesh Ramamoorthy, CIO, Yes Bank- Venkatkrishnan Varadarajan, SVP & Head - IT Infra SBI Life Insurance Co. Ltd- DR. Puneet Kaur Kohli, CTO, Universal Sompo General Insurance- Vinod Bhat, CIO, Vistara Airlines- Bijender Mishra, CISO, Alkem Laboratories Limited- Shashwat Singh, CIO, boAt- Prasad Rao, Director IT Infrastructure, Unacademy- Kaushik Majumder, Head of Information Technology, Digital Services & Information & Information Protection Officer - South Asia, BASF India Ltd- Dheepak Rajoo, SVP, IT Head, RBL Bank, to name a few.World SD-WAN & SASE Summit, India will cover need-of-the-hour topics including the convergence of network security; evaluating the biggest pitfalls in a network operation after adopting SD-WAN; key architectural requirements of SASE; evaluating and identifying the right SASE solutions; managing SD-WAN service to improve business functions, minimizing security, data protection and operational risks services providers architectures, among others.In addition, the event attendees will stand the chance to win an iPhone 13 and exclusive gift vouchers by following simple guidelines.World SD-WAN & SASE Summit, India is Presented-By - Dell Technologies and VMware; Officially Supported-By - NITI Aayog, Powered-By Sponsor - Citrix; Technology Partner - CISO and Gold Sponsor - Aryaka NetworksTo register your interest to attend World SD-WAN & SASE Summit - India, visit World SD-WAN & SASE Summit (https://tresconglobal.com/conferences/sd-wan/india/).About World SD-WAN & SASEWorld SD-WAN & SASE Summit is a thought-leadership-driven, business-focused, global series of events that takes place in strategic locations across the world. As part of the world tour, this Indian edition is virtually gathering pre-qualified C-Suite IT Leaders, Data Heads, and Heads of Research, Industry Practitioners, IT Decision Makers and Expert service providers in SD-WAN and SASE Technology among others from cross-industry verticals across India. The show features exciting keynotes, enterprise use-case presentations, product showcase, panel discussions and tech talks to discuss the latest challenges and explore the latest services powered by SD-WAN and SASE technology to enable enterprises and businesses to streamline their network infrastructure.About TresconTrescon is a global business events and consulting firm that provide a wide range of business services to a diversified client base that includes corporations, governments and individuals. 