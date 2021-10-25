Tinexta provides IT solutions, information and consulting services in niche markets, predominantly to corporate clients, with leading or strong market positions in most of its businesses. Structural growth drivers include the transition to a digital economy and enhanced online security; governments' desires to stimulate innovation and growth; and the internationalisation of trade. Management's strategy of diversifying its services and geographic expansion via M&A and subsequent organic growth has generated improving financial metrics, while remaining shareholder friendly with respect to cash returns. Management's FY21-23 business plan estimates organic CAGR for EBITDA of c 10%.

