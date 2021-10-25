Boston, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - October 25, 2021) - Advisors Living, the exclusive agent for the new luxury condominiums at Washington Station in Canton, MA, has opened a new brokerage office in Canton.

Tsantes recently joined Advisors Living and Boston Realty Advisors after more than 25 years of experience in sales and management in residential real estate in the Greater Boston area.

Advisors Living is looking to grow its Canton office. "We are looking for select agents that are looking for our culture and will enhance our culture as well as grow the business."

ABOUT ADVISORS LIVING AND BOSTON REALTY ADVISORS

Advisors Living a residential real estate platform associated with Boston Realty Advisors. BRA is a full-service commercial real estate brokerage and consulting firm with an integrated team of highly experienced and entrepreneurial professionals, with capabilities including tenant and landlord representation, investment sales, and property consulting as well as financing activities. Boston Realty Advisors is the largest Boston-based independent commercial real estate and consulting firm. For more information, please go to www.advisorsliving.com and www.bradvisors.com.

