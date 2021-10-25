Fact.MR: Moisture Curing Adhesives Sales to Nearly Double; Construction Industry to Account for 1/4th of Overall Sales

- Nearly 20% of Moisture Curing Adhesives Sold Worldwide are Cyanoacrylate Adhesives

- The latest research report by Fact.MR offers detailed coverage of the moisture curing adhesives market. It provides a meticulous analysis of prevailing dynamics, current developments, and trending business strategies. It studies in details various growth drivers, opportunities and restrains affecting the demand across leading segments in terms of composition and end use industry.

NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fact.MR - A Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider: As per a latest Fact.MR analysis, the moisture curing adhesives market is expected to reach US$ 6 Bn in 2021. With increasing demand for moisture curing adhesives, the overall market is projected to expand at 6% CAGR between 2021 and 2031, surpassing a valuation of US$ 10.74 Bn by the end of 2031.

The swift growth of moisture curing adhesives market is attributed to the rising demand from industries such as automotive and construction. Moisture curing adhesives have the ability to absorb the atmospheric moisture so that the materials they are applied on are not damaged or corroded.

These adhesives are increasingly utilized for various applications because they offer permanent elasticity, instant seal, flame retardant, and low to high viscosity for optimal applications. Moisture curing adhesives also work well with surfaces that are difficult to bond, such as wood-plastic materials and untreated metal or plastics that do not contain polyethylene or polyethylene.

Increasing use of moisture curing adhesives in automobiles, textiles, footwear and other industries is expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for the manufactures during the forecast period.

As per Fact.MR, sales of cyanoacrylates are projected to remain highest during the forecast period. Demand for cyanoacrylates is expected to surge owing to the increasing application within construction industry for household applications.

Request a report sample to gain compressive insights at

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=5402

Consequently, the construction segment has been forecast to remain the largest area of application for moisture curing adhesives. These adhesives are increasingly used for wide range of purposes such as flooring, tiling, insulation roofing and wall covering.

With around 25% share in total revenue, North America market is projected to remain the most lucrative market for moisture curing adhesives during the forecast period. Growth in the region is attributed to the strong presence of leading players and growing demand from construction, automotive and wood working industries.

"With implementation of stringent governmental regulations, manufacturers are shifting their focus towards incorporating ecofriendly raw materials. This will create lucrative growth opportunity for moisture curing adhesives market during the forecast period," says the Fact.MR analyst.

Key Takeaways from Moisture Curing Adhesives Market Survey

Owing to the rising demand for moisture curing adhesives from construction sector, the U.S. market size surpassed a valuation of US$ 1.5 Bn in 2020.

in 2020. Asia market accounted for around 24% revenue share in 2021.

market accounted for around 24% revenue share in 2021. China is poised to exhibit a CAGR of around 10% between 2021 and 2031, owing to the growing automotive and construction industries.

is poised to exhibit a CAGR of around 10% between 2021 and 2031, owing to the growing automotive and construction industries. Cyanoacrylate moisture curing adhesives are expected to account for around 20% of global sales through 2031.

In terms of end-use, construction industry will account for around 1/4th revenue share in the global market.

Key Drivers

Growing demand for moisture curing adhesives primarily from automotive and construction industries is driving the moisture curing adhesives market.

The ability of moisture curing adhesives to protect the products such as automobile spare parts, furniture and textile from moisture is propelling the sales of moisture curing adhesives.

Increasing vehicle production and rising demand for lightweight vehicles is positively impacting the moisture curing adhesives market.

Key Restraints

Growing popularity of curing alternatives such as UV cured adhesives and bio-based adhesives is expected to impede the sales.

Implementation of stringent regulations regarding the use of polyurethane and its adverse effect will also limit the growth of the market.

Ask Your Moisture Curing Adhesives Market Related Questions & Get Customized Reports

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=5402

Competitive Landscape

Key companies operating in the moisture curing adhesives market are rigorously investing in research and development to expand their product portfolio. New product launches, mergers, partnerships and expansion of production plants are some of the strategies adopted by moisture curing adhesives manufacturers.

In August 2021 , Arkema acquired Asland Performance Adhesives business, a first-class leader in high performance adhesives for industrial applications in the U.S. with a unique and innovative product portfolio. The acquisition will expand the company's adhesives portfolio.

, Arkema acquired Asland Performance Adhesives business, a first-class leader in high performance adhesives for industrial applications in the U.S. with a unique and innovative product portfolio. The acquisition will expand the company's adhesives portfolio. In 2021, Sherwin Williams launched improved moisture cure urethane for military applications. The new product is specifically engineered for ease of application in high humidity and other challenging environments

Some of the prominent players operating in the moisture curing adhesives market profiled by Fact.MR are:

Arkema S.A

Jowat Corporation

Dymax Corporation

Tosoh Corporation

Dow

Sika AG

H.B Fuller Company

3M Company

Company Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

Pidilite Industries Ltd.

Parker Hannifin Corp.

Daubert Chemical Company

Huntsman International LLC

More Insights on the Global Moisture Curing Adhesives Sales Outlook

Fact.MR provides an unbiased analysis of moisture curing adhesives market, presenting historical demand data (2016-2020) and forecast statistics for the period from 2021-2031. The study divulges compelling insights on the global demand for moisture curing adhesives with a detailed segmentation on the basis of:

Composition

Silicone-based Moisture Curing Adhesives

Polyolefin-based Moisture Curing Adhesives

Cyanoacrylate-based Moisture Curing Adhesives

Polyurethane-based Moisture Curing Adhesives

End Use Industry

Moisture Curing Agents for Automotive

Moisture Curing Agents for Construction

Moisture Curing Agents for Textiles

Moisture Curing Agents for Wood Working

Moisture Curing Agents for Other End Use Industries

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa

Key Questions Covered in the Moisture Curing Adhesives Market Outlook Report

The report offers insight into moisture curing adhesives demand outlook for 2021-2031

The market study also highlights projected sales growth for moisture curing adhesives market between 2021 and 2031

Moisture curing adhesives market survey identifies key growth drivers, restraints, and other forces impacting prevailing trends and evaluation of current market size and forecast and technological advancements within the industry

Moisture curing adhesives market share analysis of the key companies within the industry and coverage of strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and others

Explore Fact.MR's Coverage on the Chemical & Materials Domain -

Construction Adhesive Market- End-user need for heat- and moisture-resistant adhesives, as well as quick-fixing adhesives, continues to fuel construction adhesive demand. The building business has expanded dramatically during the last few decades. Construction adhesive is used by construction businesses for water proofing, repairing leaky roofs, and other uses. Construction adhesive is being used to replace traditional methods of material attaching such as nuts and bolts, wood glue, and contact cement. In addition, rising investment in commercial developments in developing countries has boosted construction adhesive demand.

Adhesives Market- The usage of high-performance adhesives in interior and exterior automotive applications has fueled the expansion of the adhesives market. Adhesives are finding more and more uses in the construction industry, which has aided market growth. The packaging industry's demand has been steadily expanding. Adhesives will be used more in the sector as consumers' preferences for low-cost and flexible packaging solutions shift. The market has seen a significant increase in research and development spending.

Textile Adhesives Market- In developed countries such as the United States, the European Union, and Japan, the textile adhesives industry is projected to alter as demand shifts toward technical fabrics. Due to the availability of low-cost labor and abundant raw materials in Asian countries, a considerable portion of the textile industry is centered in China, South Asia, and South-East Asia. As a result, Asia Pacific accounts for the majority of the demand for textile adhesives. Textile adhesive producers are collaborating with textile product end-users such as automobile and sports product manufacturers to create innovative technologies.

About Fact.MR

Fact.MR is a market research and consulting agency with deep expertise in emerging market intelligence. Spanning a wide range - from automotive & industry 4.0 to chemical and materials, technology to even the most niche categories. 80% of Fortune 1000's trust us in critical decision making.

MarketNgage is powered by Fact.MR - our Unified Intelligence Engine, a revolutionary Market Research Subscription platform with a flexible pricing to suit your needs.



You can access all our chemical and materials research reports by signing up with MarketNgage's Market Research Subscription with FREE credits. MarketNgage is powered by Fact.MR - A Fully integrated research solution for seamless single-window access Widest coverage on emerging markets, nascent products, and disruptive technologies.

Contact:

Mahendra Singh

US Sales Office

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E: sales@factmr.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/713666/FactMR_Logo.jpg