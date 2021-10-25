eero for Service Providers growth follows new integrations with leading ISPs TalkTalk, MasMovil, and Mediacom, among others

Advancements to eero Insight business analytics service include additional fleet network management and analysis capabilities, APIs, and access controls

(NASDAQ: AMZN)-eero, an Amazon company, today announced strong momentum for its internet service providers (ISPs) business, which includes eero for Service Providers-a hardware and software offering designed specifically to help ISPs meet customers' increasing demands for exceptional home wifi. From September 2020 through September 2021, eero saw more than 75 percent year-over-year growth in eero networks activated with ISPs, including new engagements for eero for Service Providers with REV within the Cable Bahamas Group of Companies, OXIO in Canada, Eye Networks in the Nordics, Adamo and MasMovil in Spain, TalkTalk and Utility Warehouse in the United Kingdom, and UScellular and Mediacom in the United States.

"Our engagement with eero is helping to make next generation home wifi a reality for TalkTalk customers," said Jonathan Kini, Managing Director of TalkTalk Direct Business and Consumer. "The combined benefits of game-changing Wi-Fi 6 routers from eero with our 100 percent full fiber proposition gives our customers the enhanced speed, reliability and wifi coverage they need to make the most of their internet connection. Together with eero we're proud to be at the forefront of making the UK's leading fiber and wifi technology available to busy households across the country."

eero for Service Providers also now offers eero's award-winning eero 6 and eero Pro 6 mesh wifi systems, along with the advanced online security tools offered by eero Secure. eero for Service Providers also introduced key advancements to eero Insight, a management solution that provides ISPs with fleet and network visibility for proactive, efficient troubleshooting, and actionable insights to significantly reduce time spent resolving wifi issues. eero Insight includes:

Fleet analytics such as network outage detection to visualize online and offline networks across ISPs' fleets for timely and effective troubleshooting.

such as network outage detection to visualize online and offline networks across ISPs' fleets for timely and effective troubleshooting. Network analysis to proactively monitor and view historic performance at the network level for speed test history, usage, outages, and online security.

to proactively monitor and view historic performance at the network level for speed test history, usage, outages, and online security. Advanced APIs and insight exchange to integrate eero Insight into existing ISP software through APIs to enhance network management for reboots, topology, outage information and more.

to integrate eero Insight into existing ISP software through APIs to enhance network management for reboots, topology, outage information and more. Security capabilities like IP range restrictions for access, read-only roles, and much more.

"This year has seen strong progress in our mission to deliver fast, reliable, and secure wifi to our customers. Through our ISP relationships, we've improved the customer experience and supported high-performing wifi for more customers around the globe," said Mark Sieglock, GM of Software Services at eero. "Our ISP business now accounts for one third of eero's overall business, driven by the addition of multiple service providers globally in Europe, LATAM, and APAC. We look forward to our continued delivery of solutions for ISPs to meet the evolving needs of their customers."

With additional feature releases planned for later this year, eero expects continued growth of eero for Service Providers through the end of 2021. For more information about eero wifi systems, visit eero.com.

About eero

The first mesh home wifi system, eero blankets any home in reliable and secure wifi. eero offers advanced online security tools, eero Secure and eero Secure+, to help protect connected devices, privacy, and family. Available through participating retailers and internet service providers, eero is simple to set up, even easier to manage, and improves over time with regular, automatic software updates. Founded in 2014 by Amos Schallich, Nate Hardison, and Nick Weaver, eero is an Amazon company.

About Amazon

Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Amazon strives to be Earth's Most Customer-Centric Company, Earth's Best Employer, and Earth's Safest Place to Work. Customer reviews, 1-Click shopping, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, Kindle Direct Publishing, Kindle, Career Choice, Fire tablets, Fire TV, Amazon Echo, Alexa, Just Walk Out technology, Amazon Studios, and The Climate Pledge are some of the things pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit amazon.com/about and follow @AmazonNews.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211025005257/en/

Contacts:

Amazon.com, Inc.

Media Hotline

Amazon-pr@amazon.com

www.amazon.com/pr