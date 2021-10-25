E-Commerce Logistics Market to Hit New Levels Of Growth with USD 118.8 Billion Earnings by 2028 - Zion Market Research

NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As per the research findings stated in Zion Market Research Report, E-Commerce Logistics industry gathered revenue about US$ 72.6 billion during 2020 and is slated to earn revenue of approximately US$ 118.8 billion by 2028. The E-Commerce Logistics market is projected to register highest gains of approximately 6.6% during 2021-2028. In addition to this, digital sales of consumer packaged items such as shampoos, snacks, beverages, and shampoos have soared due to outbreak of COVID pandemic. Moreover, the pandemic has shifted consumer trend from offline shopping activities to online shopping activities and this is projected to accelerate growth trajectory of e-commerce market.

Reportedly, nearly 13% of households in the U.S. had purchased groceries online before outbreak of COVID pandemic. Moreover, it was found that approximately 31% of persons purchased groceries online in March 2020. For the record, online retail sales in 2020 were reported to be 93% more in comparison to online retail sales in 2019. All these aforementioned aspects are anticipated to steer growth of e-commerce logistics market over forecast period. In addition to this, consumer sentiment analysis survey carried out by researchers has revealed that 43% of customers in the U.S. plan to purchase at least few of their grocery items online post pandemic. With online shopping of consumer packaged goods gaining traction across globe, market for e-commerce logistics is projected to expand leaps & bounds in near future.

Furthermore, e-commerce has been registering impressive growth even during pre-pandemic times with global e-commerce sales outperforming brick & mortar sales by factor of more than 10 and retail online sales slated to increase from 13% in 2017 to about US$ 6.7 trillion or 23% of overall retail sales by 2023. Apparently, large-scale penetration of e-commerce activities in countries such as the UK, South Korea, and China will help in generation of new growth avenues for e-commerce logistics market over forecasting timeframe. Additionally, uptick in e-commerce retail activities post COVID crises is likely to open new vistas of growth for e-commerce logistics industry in foreseeable timespan.

Surging Cross Border E-Commerce Activities to Drive Market Trends

Growth of e-commerce logistics market over forecast timespan can be credited to rise in internet penetration coupled with increase in cross border e-commerce business activities taking place across globe with huge spread of COVID-19 pandemic. In addition to this, increase in utility of imported goods is likely to translate into massive growth of e-commerce sector, thereby steering expansion of e-commerce logistics industry over estimated timeline. Apparently, surge in online demand for healthcare items, groceries, consumer electronics products, and toys will chart a profitable roadmap for e-commerce logistics market over years to come. Additionally, e-commerce industry is on cusp of next-gen revolution and this will further pave way for growth of e-commerce logistics market over years to come.

North America to Make Notable Contributions towards Overall Market Size By 2028

Expansion of e-commerce logistics industry sphere in North America during assessment period is due to large-scale presence of giant e-commerce firms such as Amazon, Flipkart, and Shopify in countries such as the U.S. and Canada. Reportedly, massive online purchase of personal care products, food & beverage items, pet products, and medicine supplies in countries such as Canada and the U.S. will expand scope of e-commerce logistics market in North America. Rising spread of COVID pandemic in the U.S. has forced customers to go for online purchase of groceries as well as other durable consumer goods. This has resulted in massive demand for ecommerce activities in the country, thereby culminating into humongous expansion of ecommerce business in the U.S., thereby steering regional market trends.

Key players impacting growth of e-commerce logistics market and profiled in our report include CEVA Logistics, Aramex, UPS, DHL, Deutsche Bahn, FedEx, and Nippon Express.

This review is based on a report by Zion Market Research, titled, "E-commerce Logistics Market - by Service (Transportation, Warehousing and others), by Operational Area (International and Domestic), and by End-User (business-to-business and business-to-consumer): Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast, 2021 - 2028."

This report segments the E-Commerce Logistics market as follows:

By Service

Transportation

Warehousing

Others

By Operational Area

International

Domestic

By End- User

Business- to - Business

Business- to - Consumer

By Region

North America

The U.S.



Canada

Europe

France



The UK



Spain



Germany



Italy



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



India



South Korea



Southeast Asia



o Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

& GCC



South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

