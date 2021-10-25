Matthew Morgan for Hogansville City Council: Matthew Morgan Releases Campaign Goals As Hogansville Council Member Candidate

Council member candidate provides plans to improve the wellbeing of the community through historic preservation, safe public spaces, and investment in the future of the youths

HOGANSVILLE, GA / ACCESSWIRE / October 25, 2021 / Matthew Morgan, current candidate for Hogansville Council, announced his campaign platform that serves to improve the town and the people who live in it through youth investment, safer public spaces, and historic culture preservation. Morgan, a lifelong resident of Hogansville, continues his commitment to the city with his announcement for candidacy for Council Seat #2. Today he has also released his vision for what he will achieve as a Council member.

Investing in Youth

Hogansville would benefit from a job force education center to provide training in the technological and manufacturing fields so its residents can obtain higher-paying and more fulfilling careers. Morgan aims to bring initiatives such as this to the city by attracting federal and local grants. He has already begun conversations with potential partners and will continue to reach out to donors to obtain necessary funding.

Creating Safe Public Spaces

"The lack of street lights and sidewalk maintenance is dangerous and prevents people from taking part in community events if they don't feel safe walking home," says Morgan. "We want to promote a sense of community at all levels and public safety is a key part of that."

Morgan also plans to improve other outdoor public spaces, such as walking trails and parks, as one of his key priorities once he takes office.

Preserving Culture and Heritage

As a lifelong resident of Hogansville, Morgan's primary focus is to make sure the character and essence of what makes Hogansville special is preserved. Morgan will be a voice for the people when outside developers and other organizations vie for buying up land or buildings in an effort to stake a claim on the city. Morgan knows how to hold them to strict standards so the culture of the Hogansville community is preserved for years to come.

"You have to include everyone if we're going to have successful growth," says Matthew Morgan, current candidate for Hogansville Council. "I grew up in Hogansville. My family has deep roots here and I am saddened by the lack of opportunities for all residents. As a Council member, I plan to improve job training and educational opportunities for our youth so Hogansville won't be left behind."

